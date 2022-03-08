March 10, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Illegal Dumping Is the Focus of City Council’s Newest Approved Motions

Most of Councilmember Kevin de León’s Clean Streets Plan approved by lawmakers

By Dolores Quintana

City Councilmember Kevin de León, who is currently running for Mayor of Los Angeles, introduced what he termed as The Clean Streets Plan on February 1 of this year to the Los Angeles City Council. The City Council has considered and approved four out of five of the motions unanimously. The final motion has not yet been considered. Part of the plan is to speed up deployment of sanitation teams to clean up after a report of illegal dumping is made by the public.

De León wrote as part of one of the motions, “the city of Los Angeles is facing a crisis when it comes to trash, bulky items and illegal dumping. In every corner of the city, pieces of furniture, loose debris and trash piles are prevalent.” 

Councilmember De León has said that The Bureau of Sanitation only has nine teams made up of two people each that are tasked with clearing illegal trash dumping. Council districts have their own crews on their payrolls to deal with cleanup and The Office of Community Beautification funds some city clean up too according to the Los Angeles Sentinel.

Part of De León’s motion further stated, “the city consistently pours more resources every year into cleaning the public right of way, but progress has been slow and the city is not moving the needle on neighborhood cleanliness. A better strategy is needed that integrates existing resources and adequately staffs the Bureau of Sanitation so that the city can more proactively address illegal dumping and trash.”

The motions call on the city to deal with illegal trash dumping cleanup within 48 hours of a report, with two of the motions specifically targeting illegal dumping and the other two dealing with the deployment of city sanitation teams to deal with encampment clean ups and are aimed at increasing street sweeping in the industrial and commercial areas of the city.

De León’s first motion requests a report from the Bureau of Sanitation, the chief Legislative analyst and the Office of Community Beautification that would detail all of the resources needed to deal with illegal dumping in a more timely manner and how these resources would be funded including usage of council discretionary funds. The Bureau of Sanitation was tasked with generating a new strategy that would enable City services to respond to reports of illegal dumping within 48 hours.

His second motion orders the Bureau of Sanitation to give the Council an update on the CleanSlate Indexing system and to determine which areas of the city have the largest numbers of reports of illegal dumping incidents. The report must also include data from the My311 system and the similar reports made using the system, include information about how much time it took the city to clean up My311 system reported incidents, recommend how the need for these cleanups could be reduced and increase the regular cleanups in those areas. 

The one motion that has not been considered by the council centers on enforcement as a deterrent to illegal dumping. It requires the City Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Sanitation to recommend how to put a system in place to prosecute illegal dumping crimes and enforce the laws that govern the issue. Finally, the motion asks for a report on how the city should seek to prevent illegal dumping which might involve the use of cameras. 

The City Council voted in August of 2021 to restart the interdepartmental working group that had previously been working on illegal dumping after a report was released that confirmed that illegal dumping had increased dramatically in the years between 2016 and 2020. The report found that incidents of illegal dumping rose 450% during that time period. The group has members from the Bureaus of Sanitation and Street Services, the Department of Recreation and Parks and the LAPD and is in charge of enforcement and determining worrying trends in illegal dumping.

The report released by City Controller Ron Galperin in March of 2021 also noted that the Bureau of Sanitation is scrambling to deal with the large amounts of trash that are deposited on city streets and that this waste is making the environment unsafe for city residents. In fact, the amount of trash cleaned up by the Bureau rose from 9,200 tons in 2016 to 14,500 tons in 2020.

In large part, the report stated, the Bureau of Sanitation’s crews are overextended because they are tasked with cleaning up encampments and illegal dumping incidents. The report also noted that, on average, it took the crews five days to respond to and clean up illegal dumping incidents in 2020 and stated that the Bureau has 19 cameras used for surveillance in the 470 square miles of space that the city sits on.

in News
Related Posts
Socalo in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Celebrate Woman-Owned Restaurants on Westside With Regarding Her Festival

March 10, 2022

Read more
March 10, 2022

Festival running through March 13 By Dolores Quintana The Regarding Her (Re: Her) Festival has returned in 2022 to celebrate...

Photo: Facebook (@ikesandwiches).
Dining, News

Popular SF Sandwich Shop Opening Venice-Area Shop

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Marina del Rey shop in the works for Marina del Rey.  By Dolores Quintana Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is expanding...

Photo: nicoruderman.com.
News, Opinion

Column: Venice’s Favorite Son

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Nico Ruderman offers real solutions in his election bid to get to Sacramento as our new Assembly member! By Nick...

Left to right: Nury Martinez, Kristin Crowley, Eric Garcetti and Ralph Terrazas. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News

Kristin Crowley Is Confirmed by City Council as First Female LAFD Fire Chief

March 9, 2022

Read more
March 9, 2022

Crowley also to be first openly LGBTQ person to be chief By Dolores Quintnaa Kristin Crowley, current Deputy Chief of...

Photos: Twitter (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Pygmy Sperm Whale Euthanized After Washing Ashore in Malibu

March 8, 2022

Read more
March 8, 2022

Adult pygmy sperm whale stranded on beach Sunday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro A pygmy sperm whale that washed ashore at...
News, Video

Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population: Yo! Venice Show – March 7th, 2022

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Work Continues Relocate Venice Beach Homeless Population* New LAPD Policy Requires Officers...
News, Video

The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica

March 7, 2022

Read more
March 7, 2022

The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
News, Real Estate

LA Lawmakers Direct City to Offer Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy First Right of Refusal Before Future Sales of Hillside Surplus Property

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Council motion applies to City-owned parcels By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers have directed the city to offer the...

3921 Moore Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Five-Story Development Would Bring 10 Units to Venice High School Area

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

Development in the works at the corner of Moore and Caswell By Dolores Quintana A new development is in the...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

LA City Controller Report Shows Average Cost of Supportive Housing Unit Nearly $600,000

March 5, 2022

Read more
March 5, 2022

City Controller report details rising costs for supportive housing By Dolores Quintana In a report titled The Problems and Progress...

Amazon Books in Marina del Rey. Photo: Google.
News

Amazon Books Poised to Leave Marina del Rey

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Amazon announces closure of all brick-and-mortar stores By Sam Catanzaro Marina del Rey is is poised to lose a bookstore...

Joe Buscaino. Photo: Official.
News, Opinion

Yo! Venice Goes “One on One” with Mayoral Hopeful Joe Buscaino!

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello, Yo! Venice Columnist Councilman Joe Buscaino sat down with Yo! Venice to discuss the issues important to...
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Arrested for Smuggle Methamphetamine Through LAX

March 4, 2022

Read more
March 4, 2022

Michael Williams faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic.
News

Venice Family Clinic Launches Street Medicine Curriculum

March 2, 2022

Read more
March 2, 2022

Training guide designed to educate next generation of homeless health care providers By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic has launched...
News, Video

Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public

March 1, 2022

Read more
March 1, 2022

After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR