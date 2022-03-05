Five-Story Development Would Bring 10 Units to Venice High School Area

Development in the works at the corner of Moore and Caswell

By Dolores Quintana

A new development is in the works for the site of a single family home in Mar Vista as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

3921 Moore St. LLC, which is managed by Alireza Khanpour-Ardestani, has filed plans for the project with the Mar Vista Community Council. The site is located in southwestern Mar Vista at the corner of Moore Street and Caswell Avenue, on the northwestern corner of the intersection and the plans are for a five story, ten unit structure which spans 10,000 square feet and will stand 56 feet tall. The residences will be a combination of two studio apartments and eight one bedroom units.

The designer of the project is Mehr Khanpour, who is part of 3921 Moore St. LLC group and GS Landscape Architecture Studio will be handling the design of the outdoor areas. The planned development is already in the process of consideration by the Mar Vista Community Council.

The name of the development will be the Moore Street Apartments and come with parking for nine vehicles and tenant amenities like a rooftop deck and a ground floor lounge area that has access to another terrace in the rear of the property.

The owner purchased the property in 2017 for $1.35 million.