Venice Pier Allocated $1 Million Grant for Improvements

$26 million in Measure A funding for parks countywide

By Dolores Quintana

Venice Pier will be getting a $1 million dollar grant thanks to Measure A funding. 

The 2021 Competitive Grants Program Awards have been announced and the Venice Pier Improvements Project has been awarded $1 million dollars as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The monies for this program come from the funds raised through Measure A and this cycle of grants has awarded a total of $26 million. 

The Venice Pier renovations are categorized as Funding Category Three reserved for Natural Lands, Local Beaches, Water Conservation and Protection. 

Measure A was approved by voters in 2016 as a parcel tax that would fund renovations and construction in Los Angeles County park areas and The Los Angeles County Regional Parks and Open Space District was in charge of awarding those grants.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement, “Our local parks are some of the most important places in our neighborhoods and I think that too many of us took them for granted before the pandemic,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn in a statement.  “These grants are a way to empower cities and community organizations to expand and improve local parks and help us ensure everyone has access to open space where they can play, exercise, and just enjoy the outdoors.”

