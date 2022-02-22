Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly
February 22, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...
LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022
February 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...
Offbeat Venice Property Hits Market
February 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$3.49 million pricetag for Frederick Fisher house By Dolores Quintana The offbeat creation of architect Frederick Fisher as his first...
Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward
February 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...
Westchester Home Goes up in Flames
February 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week. According...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
High-Quality Meat Store Coming to Neighborhood
February 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wild Fork Foods coming to Mar Vista By Kerry Slater A high-quality meat retailer will open its third Los Angeles...
John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway
February 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving
February 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...
FILM REVIEW
February 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller
February 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...
