February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...

Photo: Facebook (@NicoforCA).
Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly

February 22, 2022

Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...
LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022

February 21, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...

Photo: MLS
Offbeat Venice Property Hits Market

February 19, 2022

$3.49 million pricetag for Frederick Fisher house By Dolores Quintana The offbeat creation of architect Frederick Fisher as his first...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...
Westchester Home Goes up in Flames

February 17, 2022

LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week.  According...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica

February 17, 2022

Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...

Photo: Facebook (@WildForkFoods).
High-Quality Meat Store Coming to Neighborhood

February 16, 2022

Wild Fork Foods coming to Mar Vista By Kerry Slater A high-quality meat retailer will open its third Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California

February 16, 2022

Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch

February 16, 2022

Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

