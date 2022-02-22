February 22, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@NicoforCA).

Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly

Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District

By Nick Antonicello

Nico Ruderman, the Venice Neighborhood Council member who was a principal proponent of the grass roots recall of outgoing Councilman Mike Bonin will be a candidate in the April 5th special election to fill the unexpired term of former Assembly member Autumn Burke who resigned earlier this month.

Ruderman, a Venice homeowner, parent and husband is a graduate of the University of Colorado and is seeking public office for the first time.

Ruderman, who led the signature gathering drive over a 120-day period secured 95% of the signatures required to place the question on the ballot.

While the recall was numerically unsuccessful, it is apparent the number of signatures that were secured was evidence enough that Mike Bonin’s days in office were numbered and that a possible third and final term turned into an unexpected exit from elective office.

The father of a elementary school-age son, Ruderman is passionate about public education, rampant homelessness and rising crime.

Ruderman, running as a Democrat for the 62nd Assembly District seat,  is a small business operator as well a union member.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022

February 21, 2022

Read more
February 21, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

Offbeat Venice Property Hits Market

February 19, 2022

Read more
February 19, 2022

$3.49 million pricetag for Frederick Fisher house By Dolores Quintana The offbeat creation of architect Frederick Fisher as his first...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...
News

Westchester Home Goes up in Flames

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week.  According...

Photo: Facebook (@WildForkFoods).
Dining, News

High-Quality Meat Store Coming to Neighborhood

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

Wild Fork Foods coming to Mar Vista By Kerry Slater A high-quality meat retailer will open its third Los Angeles...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
News, Video

LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment: Yo! Venice Show – February 14th, 2022

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment* Oakwood Recreation...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR