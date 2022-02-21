Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness
* LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
Offbeat Venice Property Hits Market
February 19, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$3.49 million pricetag for Frederick Fisher house By Dolores Quintana The offbeat creation of architect Frederick Fisher as his first...
Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward
February 18, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...
Westchester Home Goes up in Flames
February 17, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week. According...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
High-Quality Meat Store Coming to Neighborhood
February 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wild Fork Foods coming to Mar Vista By Kerry Slater A high-quality meat retailer will open its third Los Angeles...
John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway
February 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving
February 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...
FILM REVIEW
February 15, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller
February 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...
CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness
February 14, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment: Yo! Venice Show – February 14th, 2022
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment* Oakwood Recreation...
New Composting Law For California
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...Read more
POPULAR
Stunning Music Academy in Brentwood will celebrate its Grand Opening, Sunday, February 20th.
Introducing the second location of the highly successful Angeles Academy of Music, which has become an icon of Westwood Village. ...Read more