February 19, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Photo: Official.

Los Angeles County Assessor Takes Look Back With 2021 Annual Report

By Jeff Prang Los Angeles County Assessor

At the beginning of year, my Office released the 2021 Annual Report, which reflects growth and increases in the assessed value of taxable real property despite the enduring pandemic. The report also includes an updated listing of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.

The 2021 Annual Report is available online at www.assessor.lacounty.gov/reports.

The Annual Report helps the public easily access information about the Office of the Assessor, property tax saving resources and how property values in each area of the County changed during this last year. The diligent work of the staff at the Office of the Assessor during these difficult times helped find new ways to produce and complete the vital functions that ultimately serves as the foundation of the property tax system. The 2021 Annual Assessment roll had a total assessed value of all taxable property in the County this year of more than $1.7 trillion dollars which will generate over $17 billion dollars in property tax revenue, to be allocated to local governments – cities, school districts, roads, hospitals, and libraries to fund the basic services we all rely on.

The Annual Report is broken down into categories and chapters, providing a comprehensive view of the strength of the Los Angeles County real estate market. It reveals that last year nearly every city in Los Angeles County recorded an increase in assessed valuation compared to 2020.

The report also highlights the total net value of $1.76 trillion for the entire County, indicating the 11th consecutive year of growth, an increase of $62.9 billion (or 3.7%) over 2020. That value places $17 billion in the hands of the County to be used for those public services as just mentioned.

The Annual Report also includes the latest information on the new Constitutional amendment Proposition 19, the Office’s many legislative advancements, the many tax resources and tax savings’ programs available, a detailed explanation of California’s property tax system, and the new joint-venture with community colleges that provides a pathway to jobs.

Moreover, as the Annual Report does every year, it lists the top 20 highest valued cities in the County for 2021. The top five highest valued cities for 2021 remain the same, with the City of Los Angeles at No. 1 with an assessed valuation of $723.6 billion (4% increase); Long Beach with an assessed valuation of$65.7 billion (3.5% increase); Santa Monica with an assessed valuation of $43.834 billion (3.7% increase); Beverly Hills with an assessed valuation of $40.6 billion (4.1% increase); and Santa Clarita with an assessed valuation of $38.3 billion (1.1% increase).

The top three fastest percentage growth cities in the County in 2021 were Cerritos at 9.1% growth, Hidden Hills at 8.9% growth, and Vernon at 7.1%.  

It’s important to remember that the average growth does not mean property owners will be subject to a corresponding increase on their annual property tax bills.  Nearly 9 out of 10 property owners will see only the modest 2 percent adjustment prescribed by Proposition 13.

The dedicated professionals at the Office of the Assessor are committed to providing the highest-quality of public service possible, regardless of the challenges that present themselves. It’s not an understatement when I say that this past year has presented the Assessor’s Office with an untold number of those challenges but they have been met and overcome as this Annual Report indicates.

As I mentioned, I want your readers to have the opportunity to access the report to review at their leisure by visiting www.assessor.lacounty.gov/reports as I believe they will find it illuminating.  Don’t forget to visit our new, improved website at assessor.lacounty.gov where you can find all property tax saving resources available to you.

in Opinion, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Nick Antonicello
Opinion

Opinion: The Exploitation of Venice’s Public Spaces!

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

Centennial Park held hostage by transients and open drug usage just steps from the Free Public Library By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News, Real Estate

Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million

February 11, 2022

Read more
February 11, 2022

Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale  By Dolores Quintana Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre...

Photo: Santa Monica Mirror
Opinion

OpEd: Together, We can End Homelessness

February 10, 2022

Read more
February 10, 2022

It is possible. Here is how. By Craig Greiwe, Candidate for Los Angeles Mayor As someone who grew up poor...

Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Crosby Doe.
News, Real Estate

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

Vincent Sulaitis. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Making People Feel Safe!

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Westchester’s Favorite Son Vincent Sulaitis calls for a more “Congenial Relationship” with LAPD, wants to protect public spaces with Park...
Opinion

Column: Greg Good Enters Race in CD-11, Murez Campaign Raises $85,059, Includes $37,000 Loan by the Candidate!

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Venice Attorney Mike Newhouse expected to enter the race this week By Nick Antonicello In a race with more turns...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
Opinion

Opinion: A Whole New Ball Game, a Whole New Race for Council!

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The bombshell news that Mike Bonin will not seek reelection last week completely changes the dynamics and...
Opinion

Opinion: “He Needs to Go”

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Editor’s note: This column was written before Councilman Bonin announced his withdrawal from the race for reelection. Photographer Gary Copeland...

2010 S. Pisani Place. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

LA Controller Identifies Venice Parking Lot as Possible Homeless Housing Site

January 30, 2022

Read more
January 30, 2022

2010 S. Pisani Place parking lot identified by Ron Galperin’s office By Dolores Quintana  Ron Galperin, Los Angeles Controller, has...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Will State Regulators Kill Rooftop Solar?

January 28, 2022

Read more
January 28, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist If California’s often misguided utility regulators wanted to prove they are determined to favor privately owned...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Facebook.
Opinion

Opinion: Bonin Bows Out

January 27, 2022

Read more
January 27, 2022

The time to heal and move-on is now. A better day and new leadership is best for LA & Venice!...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six-Story Mixed-Use Building Given Green Light

January 21, 2022

Read more
January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR