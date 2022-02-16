February 16, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch

Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. 
Video brought to you by Kline Art Academy

News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
News, Video

LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment: Yo! Venice Show – February 14th, 2022

February 14, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment* Oakwood Recreation...
News, Video

New Composting Law For California

February 14, 2022

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...
Video

Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day

February 11, 2022

Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
News, Sports, Video

Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...
Video

Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?

February 9, 2022

Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials

February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
News, Video

Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

February 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...
Video

Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases

February 7, 2022

Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Education, Family, Video

Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!

February 3, 2022

With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses

February 2, 2022

Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel..Video brought to you...
Education, Video

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles

February 1, 2022

A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.
Video

LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing

February 1, 2022

After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....
News, Video

Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – January 31th, 2022

January 31, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of...

