High-Quality Meat Store Coming to Neighborhood

Wild Fork Foods coming to Mar Vista

By Kerry Slater

A high-quality meat retailer will open its third Los Angeles location in Mar Vista.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, Wild Fork Foods is opening a third Los Angeles location in Mar Vista, located at 11700 National Boulevard.

The Florida-based business continues to expand throughout LA as the Mar Vista location will join two other shops in Manhattan Beach and Valencia, expected to open by the end of the year. The Mar Vista shop will open around Fall or Winter 2022.

It’s unclear which tenant Wild Fork will replace in Mar Vista. The strip mall has several temporarily closed businesses, including My Juice Spot, B Beauty, and Lost & Found. What Now Los Angeles, however, reports that “the approximate 6,500 square feet of space suggest the new Wild Fork Foods will replace the Chase Bank at the corner of the strip mall.”

So what is Wild Fork Foods?

“We set out to transform the way we shop for and consume meat,” reads their website. “By controlling every step of the process from farm to fork we ensure you get the highest quality, biggest selection and most consistent eating experience.”

The company touts its practice of blast freezing the meat it sells.

“Blast freezing reduces crystallization and maintains juiciness, preserving the flavor and tenderness,” reads their website.

In addition, they age all of their beef in a climate-controlled environment for 17 days, which enhances the flavor and tenderness. Pork is aged for a minimum of 8 days.

For more information visit wildforkfoods.com