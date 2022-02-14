Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
New Composting Law For California
Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles
Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...
Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales
Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...
Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million
Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale By Dolores Quintana Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre...
Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day
February 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
Robbery In Venice, Tourist Shot In The Leg
February 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Suspects Wore Black Ski Masks, Followed Victim To His Car By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a tourist was...
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
February 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV
February 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation
Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...
Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event
Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...
2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced
Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
Mail Theft Suspects Apprehended In Santa Monica
Two Suspects Taken Into Custody By SMPD Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Idaho...
Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...
