New Composting Law For California

Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles

February 11, 2022

February 11, 2022

Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales

February 11, 2022

February 11, 2022

Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding  By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Andre 3000 Buys Venice Estate For $3.6 Million

February 11, 2022

February 11, 2022

Home Was Built In 2019, Never Before Offered For Public Sale  By Dolores Quintana Andre Benjamin, otherwise known as Andre...
Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day

February 11, 2022

February 11, 2022

Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
Robbery In Venice, Tourist Shot In The Leg

February 10, 2022

February 10, 2022

Suspects Wore Black Ski Masks, Followed Victim To His Car By Dolores Quintana On Wednesday, Feb. 9, a tourist was...
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier

February 10, 2022

February 10, 2022

The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...

Photo: Courtesy of Citizen Public Market
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV

February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022

You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years

February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022

Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?

February 9, 2022

February 9, 2022

Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Family Clinic
Venice Family Clinic Announces $7 Million Dollar Donation

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation Donated The Single Largest Sum On Record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced today...

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts
Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films...

Photo: Mirror Media Group
2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations  By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...

Photo: LAPD Press Release
Mail Theft Suspects Apprehended In Santa Monica

February 8, 2022

February 8, 2022

Two Suspects Taken Into Custody By SMPD Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Idaho...
Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

February 7, 2022

February 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...

