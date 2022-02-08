February 9, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Arts Creative Conversations On Producing Documentary Films Zoom Event

Photo: Courtesy of Venice Arts

Caitrin Rogers, Producer of “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “20 Feet From Stardom” Talks About Producing Documentary Films

By Dolores Quintana

Venice Arts is a neighborhood arts center that serves low income youth and seeks to provide them with an education in the arts and opportunities to learn from professionals in the industry and a place for local photographers and filmmakers to exhibit their work. This is their mission statement from their website, “To ignite, expand, and transform the lives of Los Angeles’ low-income youth through photography and film education, and use our participatory storytelling practices to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities around the world.”

This Friday, Feb. 11, Venice Arts will hold one in a series of “Creative Conversations” with documentary producer Caitrin Rogers, whose credits include her most recent film, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”, the Academy Award Winning film, “20 Feet From Stardom”, the Emmy-winning film “The Tillman Story”, the Grammy-nominated The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silkroad Ensemble. The Zoom event takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and is free, however “priority for in-person training programs and financial stipends, including opportunities for paid internship placements, is given to active participants, ages 18-24, in Creative Conversations, as well as young people who are low-income, foster youth, homeless…” You can view the event here

Venice Arts talks about their programs on their website and this is their description of their Youth Program. “Venice Arts’ largest, longest-running program, Art Mentoring & Education, provides a sequenced, Media Arts Education curriculum, college success programs, and creative career development—completely free of charge to low-income young people from throughout Los Angeles. Our Center for Creative Workforce Equity targets young people ages 16-24, offering a sequenced program—from exposure, education, and training through internship placement—that helps build a more equitable and inclusive creative sector. Priority is given to uplifting those whose lives have been most challenged, including homeless, foster, justice involved, and LGBTQ youth.

Through all of our programs we reach over 800 young people each year. As community demand far exceeds our current facility capacities, we turn away approximately 150 low-income youth annually.  95% of youth served are low-income; 53% live in poverty. Just under 50% live in Venice, Mar Vista, Culver City, and neighborhoods with high pockets of poverty on the West Side; the balance live throughout Los Angeles County including Mid-City, South L.A., and Inglewood, and some travel from as far as Norwalk and the Antelope Valley to participate. Most (85%) are youth of color, the majority children of immigrants, and nearly all attend poorly performing public schools and have no access to meaningful creative education.”

You can check out the programs and other events at their website.

in Film, Life and Arts, News
Related Posts
Photo: LAPD Press Release
Crime, News

Mail Theft Suspects Apprehended In Santa Monica

February 8, 2022

Read more
February 8, 2022

Two Suspects Taken Into Custody By SMPD Santa Monica Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Idaho...
News, Video

Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?* Homelessness Still Prevails...

Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Crosby Doe.
News, Real Estate

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
News

Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk fatal shooting on Dec. 1, 2020. Photo: Citizen.
Crime, News

Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and Richard Michael David (right). Photos: LAFD.
Crime, News

Police Arrest 2nd Venice Arson Suspect

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Richard Michael David, Jonathan Michael Noriega face arson charges By Sam Catanzaro Police have a second suspect wanted for a...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and the outstanding suspected arsonist are shown in photos released by LAFD last week. Photo: LAFD.
Crime, News

Venice Beach Arsonist Arrested

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

One suspect remains at large By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section recently arrested a suspect in...
News, Video

Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – January 31th, 2022

January 31, 2022

Read more
January 31, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of...

2010 S. Pisani Place. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

LA Controller Identifies Venice Parking Lot as Possible Homeless Housing Site

January 30, 2022

Read more
January 30, 2022

2010 S. Pisani Place parking lot identified by Ron Galperin’s office By Dolores Quintana  Ron Galperin, Los Angeles Controller, has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR