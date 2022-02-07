Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?
* Homelessness Still Prevails After Boardwalk Clean Up.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022
Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million
February 6, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program
February 4, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th
February 4, 2022 Nick Antonicello
By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race
February 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...
Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop
February 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...
Police Arrest 2nd Venice Arson Suspect
February 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Richard Michael David, Jonathan Michael Noriega face arson charges By Sam Catanzaro Police have a second suspect wanted for a...
Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!
February 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...
LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend
February 2, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...
Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses
February 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel..Video brought to you...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.
Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling
February 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro. Los Angeles is...
Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes
February 1, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...
LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....
Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring
February 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...
