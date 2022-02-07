February 8, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?: Yo! Venice Show – February 7th, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* Oakwood Church Destined To Become A New Community Center?
* Homelessness Still Prevails After Boardwalk Clean Up. 
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

Related Posts
Video

Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases

February 7, 2022

Read more
February 7, 2022

Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...

Photos: Wikimedia Commons/Crosby Doe.
News, Real Estate

Former Home of Late Venetian Artist John Baldessari Sells for $3.9 Million

February 6, 2022

Read more
February 6, 2022

1903 home on 3rd Street sold By Dolores Quintana The renovated Craftsman home at 2623 3rd St in Santa Monica,...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
News

Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to Host Panel Discussion With CD-11 Council Hopefuls on February 11th

February 4, 2022

Read more
February 4, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) has scheduled a panel discussion on Friday, February...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...

The scene of a Venice Beach Boardwalk fatal shooting on Dec. 1, 2020. Photo: Citizen.
Crime, News

Two Charged with Murder Outside Venice Bike Shop

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Isiah Eugene Caldwell Jr. and Jonathan Michael Singh face charges in connection with 2020 murder By Sam Catanzaro Two men...

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and Richard Michael David (right). Photos: LAFD.
Crime, News

Police Arrest 2nd Venice Arson Suspect

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

Richard Michael David, Jonathan Michael Noriega face arson charges By Sam Catanzaro Police have a second suspect wanted for a...
Education, Family, Video

Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!

February 3, 2022

Read more
February 3, 2022

With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses

February 2, 2022

Read more
February 2, 2022

Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel..Video brought to you...
Education, Video

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...
Video

LA Metro Reinstates Ticketing

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

After nearly two years of free rides, the LA county metropolitan transportation authority has reinstated travel fares for most riders....

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

Read more
February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

