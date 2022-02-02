February 3, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends

By Dolores Quintana

If you are rooting for the Rams to win the Superbowl and you need some Blue and Gold Donuts to show the world that the Rams are your team, look no further than Primo’s Donuts as reported by Toddrickallen.com. 

For the next two weekends, Primo’s has their delicious donuts shaped like a football with the Rams team colors as a limited edition item. You can order them on Primo’s website here. Never fear, even if you need a large quantity like over six dozen, Primo’s can get them to you through their catering and events page here with 24 hours’ notice. 

You can have your Superbowl donuts delivered through all of your favorite food delivery apps, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates and UberEats or you can pick them up yourself at either of Primo’s locations at 2918 Sawtelle Boulevard or at their newest location in Westwood at 10948 Weyburn Avenue.

in Dining, News
Photo: Facebook (@eatwinsome).
Dining

Popular Playa del Rey Restaurant Reopens

February 2, 2022

February 2, 2022

Whimsical Winsome Restaurant back up and running in Playa del Rey By Dolores Quintana A popular vegan and wine spot...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

The scene of Febuary 17, 2021 fatal crash at Olympic and Overland that killed 17-year-old Monique Munoz. Photo: LAPD West Traffic Division (Facebook).
News, Transportation

Despite Vision Zero Traffic Deaths in LA Are Soaring

February 1, 2022

February 1, 2022

2021 deadliest year in nearly two decades for pedestrians in LA By Sam Catanzaro In 2015, Los Angeles Mayor Eric...

Jonathan Michael Noriega (left) and the outstanding suspected arsonist are shown in photos released by LAFD last week. Photo: LAFD.
Crime, News

Venice Beach Arsonist Arrested

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2022

One suspect remains at large By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section recently arrested a suspect in...
News, Video

Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – January 31th, 2022

January 31, 2022

January 31, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of...

2010 S. Pisani Place. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

LA Controller Identifies Venice Parking Lot as Possible Homeless Housing Site

January 30, 2022

January 30, 2022

2010 S. Pisani Place parking lot identified by Ron Galperin's office By Dolores Quintana  Ron Galperin, Los Angeles Controller, has...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin's decision...

Photo: n/naka (Facebook).
Dining

Michelin-Starred n/naka Opening Second Restaurant Soon

January 26, 2022

January 26, 2022

n/soto coming to 4566 Washington Blvd By Dolores Quintana Acclaimed Westside restaurant with two-Michelin stars n/naka will soon be a...

Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger)
Dining, News

Plant-Based Honeybee Burger Opening Venice Location

January 26, 2022

January 26, 2022

Popular vegan restaurant opening in former Cava space on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A popular vegan burger restaurant will...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

January 26, 2022

January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
Crime, News

Pedestrian Killed in Venice Hit and Run

January 26, 2022

January 26, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted for January 21 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect wanted for...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Grandmother, Infant Attacked on Venice Boardwalk by Homeless Person

January 24, 2022

January 24, 2022

January 19 incident leads to arrest, parent says By Sam Catanzaro A homeless woman who appeared to be suffering from...

