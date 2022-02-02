LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends

By Dolores Quintana

If you are rooting for the Rams to win the Superbowl and you need some Blue and Gold Donuts to show the world that the Rams are your team, look no further than Primo’s Donuts as reported by Toddrickallen.com.

For the next two weekends, Primo’s has their delicious donuts shaped like a football with the Rams team colors as a limited edition item. You can order them on Primo’s website here. Never fear, even if you need a large quantity like over six dozen, Primo’s can get them to you through their catering and events page here with 24 hours’ notice.

You can have your Superbowl donuts delivered through all of your favorite food delivery apps, Grubhub, Doordash, Postmates and UberEats or you can pick them up yourself at either of Primo’s locations at 2918 Sawtelle Boulevard or at their newest location in Westwood at 10948 Weyburn Avenue.