* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach
* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness
All this and more on today's show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – January 31th, 2022
LA Controller Identifies Venice Parking Lot as Possible Homeless Housing Site
January 30, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
2010 S. Pisani Place parking lot identified by Ron Galperin’s office By Dolores Quintana Ron Galperin, Los Angeles Controller, has...
Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street
January 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX
January 27, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...
Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection
January 27, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...
Plant-Based Honeybee Burger Opening Venice Location
January 26, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Popular vegan restaurant opening in former Cava space on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A popular vegan burger restaurant will...
Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection
January 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
Pedestrian Killed in Venice Hit and Run
January 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD seeks suspect wanted for January 21 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect wanted for...
Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus
January 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel
January 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...
Grandmother, Infant Attacked on Venice Boardwalk by Homeless Person
January 24, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
January 19 incident leads to arrest, parent says By Sam Catanzaro A homeless woman who appeared to be suffering from...
Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer: Yo! Venice Show – January 24th, 2022
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer* Fire
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Six-Story Mixed-Use Building Given Green Light
January 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...
Westside Home Prices Rising?
January 21, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising? On the...
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of
