Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – January 31th, 2022

* Numerous Dead Birds Found Along Venice Beach
* Councilman Suggests Docked Pay of L.A City Officials If Progress isn’t Made on Homelessness
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

2010 S. Pisani Place. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

LA Controller Identifies Venice Parking Lot as Possible Homeless Housing Site

January 30, 2022

2010 S. Pisani Place parking lot identified by Ron Galperin’s office By Dolores Quintana  Ron Galperin, Los Angeles Controller, has...
Local Business Spotlight, Video

Local Business Closing After 20 Years On Main Street

January 28, 2022

The owners of Arts & Letters say goodbye to the community after 20 years of business. Learn why they are...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Breach Cockpit then Jumping from Departing Airplane at LAX

January 27, 2022

Luis Armando Victoria Dominguez, 34, of La Paz, Mexico, sentenced to 18 months in federal prison By Sam Catanzaro A...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin (right) and Mayor Eric Garcetti (left). Photo: Facebook.
News

Local Stakeholders React to Bonin’s Decision Not to Seek Reelection

January 27, 2022

Allies and opponents of City Councilmember Mike Bonin weigh in  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin’s decision...

Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger)
Dining, News

Plant-Based Honeybee Burger Opening Venice Location

January 26, 2022

Popular vegan restaurant opening in former Cava space on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana A popular vegan burger restaurant will...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Bonin Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

January 26, 2022

Councilmember cites chronic depression in Wednesday announcement By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has announced that he...
Crime, News

Pedestrian Killed in Venice Hit and Run

January 26, 2022

LAPD seeks suspect wanted for January 21 incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect wanted for...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Spice Up Your Salad with Watermelon Radish

January 26, 2022

Watermelon radishes are a fun, unique, and spicy way to create the perfect winter salad..Video brought to you by School...
News, Video

Current Progress of Permanent Veteran Housing on The West LA VA Campus

January 26, 2022

VA representatives give a tour of the current progress and future plans for permanent veteran housing on the West LA...
Food & Drink, Video

Original Hot Dog on a Stick on Track for Remodel

January 25, 2022

After 75 years of business the original Hot Dog on a Stick in Santa Monica is set to be demolished...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Grandmother, Infant Attacked on Venice Boardwalk by Homeless Person

January 24, 2022

January 19 incident leads to arrest, parent says By Sam Catanzaro A homeless woman who appeared to be suffering from...
News, Video

Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer: Yo! Venice Show – January 24th, 2022

January 24, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Mother Of Women Shot On Venice Beach Seeks Help Finding Killer* Fire...
News, Video

City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project

January 24, 2022

City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...

Rendering: Plus Architects.
News, Real Estate

Six-Story Mixed-Use Building Given Green Light

January 21, 2022

Project to replace building that went up in flames on Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana After five years (and a...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Westside Home Prices Rising?

January 21, 2022

Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising?  On the...

