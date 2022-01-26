January 27, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Pedestrian Killed in Venice Hit and Run

LAPD seeks suspect wanted for January 21 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for a hit-and-run suspect wanted for killing a pedestrian in Venice.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on January 21 at 12:20 a.m., the collision occurred at Venice Boulevard and Brenta Place.

“A tan 2000-2010 sedan (Vehicle-1) traveling westbound on Venice Boulevard collided with a male pedestrian standing in between the westbound #1 and #2 lanes. After the collision, vehicle-1 continued westbound Venice Boulevard without stopping, identifying themselves, or rendering aid to the pedestrian,” the LAPD said. “The impact caused the male to travel into the #2 lane where he was struck by an additional vehicle (Vehicle-2), described as a light-colored 2012 Range Rover.”

The driver of the Range Rover also fled westbound Venice Boulevard without stopping, identifying themselves or rendering aid to the pedestrian, according to the LAPD.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Police describe the driver of the second vehicle as a male, approximately 20 years old, with dark blonde hair, standing at 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build.

The City is offering up to $50,000 to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s arrest.

Anyone having information about the person of interest or the above hit and run vehicle is asked to contact Officer Yoshioka, LAPD West Traffic Division Detectives at (213) 473-0236 or (213) 473-0234 or Watch Commander at (213) 473-0562. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

in Crime, News
