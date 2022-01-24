January 25, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro

Grandmother, Infant Attacked on Venice Boardwalk by Homeless Person

January 19 incident leads to arrest, parent says

By Sam Catanzaro

A homeless woman who appeared to be suffering from a mental illness tried to steal a baby from the infant’s grandmother in Venice recently, before proceeding to throw coffee on the child. 

The baby’s mother, Katy Gross told the KTLA that the woman came up to her grandmother from behind and demanded to take the 9-month-old infant. 

“The woman came up behind her and said, ‘You! Give me that baby, give me that baby,'” Gross told KTLA.

According to Gross, the woman grabbed the grandmother’s coffee and threw it at the baby’s face.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. January 19. The two were on the Venice Boardwalk. 

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), could not immediately be reached for comment. According to Gross, however, officers responded to the scene and arrested the woman, saying she will be charged with assault. Gross told KTLA she would like to see the woman get the mental help that she needs.

