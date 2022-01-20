77-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed by Stepson in Playa Del Rey

Alonzo Mansel arrested in connection to January 11 incident

By Dolores Quintana

A 77-year-old man was fatally stabbed recently in Playa Del Rey by his stepson.

23-year-old Alonzo Mansel was arrested on suspicion of the fatal stabbing of his stepfather and causing injury to a woman at the scene of the fatality in Playa Del Rey on Tuesday, Jan. 11 as reported by The Los Angeles Times. The crime took place around 6:00 p.m. at a residence on Redlands Street in the 200th block.

An argument took place between the suspect and his stepfather and the woman was injured at the same residence. The police have not confirmed any relationship between Mansel, his stepfather or the 50-year-old woman. Mansel then fled the scene.

According to a report from CBS Los Angeles, Mansel got into a car wreck three miles from the scene of the crime when he hit a light pole at the corner of Manchester Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard. He was captured by the LAPD and The Los Angeles Airport Police after fleeing the scene of that accident at Sepulveda Eastway and Westchester Parkway, about a half a mile away.