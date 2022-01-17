January 18, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Omicron Delays 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count: Yo! Venice Show – January 17th, 2022

* More Plaintiffs Join Lawsuit Against City After Sewage Spill
* Omicron Delays 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count 
Santa Monica Beach looking towards Venice, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Leaves Venice Undamaged

January 17, 2022

Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...
Video

Over 700 Veterans Housed

January 17, 2022

Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021..Video...

Santa Monica Beach looking towards Venice, January 15 around 8 a.m. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Venice

January 15, 2022

Update: the National Weather Service canceled the tsunami advisory at 12:37 a.m. January 16.  No damage expected for Santa Monica...

The I-10 Freeway in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica to Begin Accepting Applications for Families Displaced by Construction of Freeway and Civic Center

January 14, 2022

Below Market Housing for Historically Displaced Households pilot application window to open January 18 By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica will...

A rendering of an apartment planned by an NYC-based developer on 5th Street in Santa Monica. Credit: Tishman Speyer.
News, Real Estate

NYC-Based Developer Finalizes Acquisition of Westside Residential Development Site

January 14, 2022

Tishman Speyer to begin construction in late 2022 on its first LA-area residential project By Sam Catanzaro An NYC-based developer...

Rendering: Official
News

Five-Story Apartment Planned Near Venice High School

January 14, 2022

Five-story building proposed for 12759 – 12761 Caswell Avenue By Dolores Quintana A new project named The Caswell might soon...

Photo: Marc Angeles
News

Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale

January 14, 2022

$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

January 13, 2022

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?

January 12, 2022

If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...

1416 Wilshire Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica Issues Permit for Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary

January 12, 2022

Dispensary would be located at 1416 Wilshire Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The medical marijuana dispensary Harvest of Santa Monica has...
Video, Wellness

Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!

January 11, 2022

Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
News, Video

Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid: Yo! Venice Show – January 10th, 2022

January 10, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Homeless Tents Popping Up On Boardwalk Has Residents Concerned* Women Armed With...
Video

Mural Honoring the Life Of Molly Steinsapir Coming To The Palisades

January 10, 2022

Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Video

Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays

January 8, 2022

Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents. Video brought to...

