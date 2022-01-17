Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.
* More Plaintiffs Join Lawsuit Against City After Sewage Spill
* Omicron Delays 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Omicron Delays 2022 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count: Yo! Venice Show – January 17th, 2022
Tsunami Leaves Venice Undamaged
January 17, 2022 TJYoVenice
Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...
Over 700 Veterans Housed
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a Veterans Affairs representative about how over 700 veterans received housing in the last few months of 2021.
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Venice
January 15, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Update: the National Weather Service canceled the tsunami advisory at 12:37 a.m. January 16. No damage expected for Santa Monica...
Santa Monica to Begin Accepting Applications for Families Displaced by Construction of Freeway and Civic Center
January 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Below Market Housing for Historically Displaced Households pilot application window to open January 18 By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica will...
NYC-Based Developer Finalizes Acquisition of Westside Residential Development Site
January 14, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Tishman Speyer to begin construction in late 2022 on its first LA-area residential project By Sam Catanzaro An NYC-based developer...
Five-Story Apartment Planned Near Venice High School
January 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Five-story building proposed for 12759 – 12761 Caswell Avenue By Dolores Quintana A new project named The Caswell might soon...
Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale
January 14, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...
Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement
January 13, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...
Market Report: Pasta Without the Carbs?
January 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
If you want pasta but are cutting down on carbohydrates, Spaghetti Squash might be the perfect solution to achieve your...
Santa Monica Issues Permit for Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary
January 12, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Dispensary would be located at 1416 Wilshire Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The medical marijuana dispensary Harvest of Santa Monica has...
Polar Bear Plunge Returns to Santa Monica Beach!
January 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Hear from local residents who took the plunge at the (almost) annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by The Annenberg Community...
Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations
January 11, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid: Yo! Venice Show – January 10th, 2022
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Homeless Tents Popping Up On Boardwalk Has Residents Concerned* Women Armed With...
Mural Honoring the Life Of Molly Steinsapir Coming To The Palisades
January 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Molly Steinsapir passed away on February 15th 2021 at the age of 12. In honor of her life and legacy...
Recycle Your Christmas Tree After the Holidays
January 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Recycling Christmas trees helps reduce landfill waste and creates much needed mulch and compost for local residents.
