Rendering: Official

Five-Story Apartment Planned Near Venice High School

Five-story building proposed for 12759 – 12761 Caswell Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

A new project named The Caswell might soon add a new five-story apartment complex to the Mar Vista area, replacing two single-family homes as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

It will be named The Caswell according to the planning documents and would be located at 12759 – 12761 Caswell Ave on the southern edge of the Mar Vista area. The architect designing the project is Aaron Brumer and Associates and would consist of twelve units, two studios, two one-bedroom apartments, nine two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment. Of those twelve units, a grand total of two apartments would be chartered for lower-income families: one each for an extremely low-income household and a low-income household. 

Dan Yuval Hazon of DHA Development LLC is the developer in charge of this proposed project which will stand 56 feet tall and span about 17,000 square feet of space and Savage Land Design, the landscape architect firm, is contributing to the project by designing the roughly 1,700 feet of open space for tenant’s use. 

According to What Now Los Angeles, “The development team is seeking approvals for Senate Bill 1818 incentives including an 11-foot height increase to the planned maximum of 56 feet, plans show. The building would consist of four levels of apartments above 22 stalls of ground-floor and subterranean automobile parking.” The proposal was presented to the Mar Vista Community Council by James Woodson of Rocca Development, a land-use consulting firm.

Related Posts
Photo: Marc Angeles
News

Bel Air Megamansion ‘The One’ Is Finally Being Put up for Sale

January 14, 2022

Read more
January 14, 2022

$295 million asking price for infamous property By Dolores Quintana The One, the most famous of all the megamansions and...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Bonin One of Two Councilmembers to Vote Against Anti-Camping Enforcement

January 13, 2022

Read more
January 13, 2022

City Council votives to enforce its anti-camping ordinance at 58 new locations By Sam Catanzaro Councilmember Mike Bonin was one...

1416 Wilshire Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Santa Monica Issues Permit for Second Medical Marijuana Dispensary

January 12, 2022

Read more
January 12, 2022

Dispensary would be located at 1416 Wilshire Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The medical marijuana dispensary Harvest of Santa Monica has...
News, Westside Wellness

Cedars-Sinai Urges Blood Donations

January 11, 2022

Read more
January 11, 2022

As 2022 begins, Cedars-Sinai is facing a critical blood shortage and is encouraging prospective donors to give blood as soon...
News, Video

Women Armed With Pickaxe Shoplifts At Local Riteaid: Yo! Venice Show – January 10th, 2022

January 10, 2022

Read more
January 10, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* Homeless Tents Popping Up On Boardwalk Has Residents Concerned* Women Armed With...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Venice Street Most Ticketed Block in Los Angeles

January 6, 2022

Read more
January 6, 2022

LADOT issues nearly 2,300 citations on 1600 Irving Court in Venice By Sam Catanzaro A Venice block was the most...

A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
Crime, News

Venice Hit-and-Run Leaves Cyclist Dead

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

December 22 incident remains under investigation  Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver wanted for killing a cyclist in Venice. ...

The West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Development, News

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles recently won a...
News, Video

Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA City Districts Use Funds To Enhance LAPD Patrols* Venice Beach Ranked...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building in November (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice’s Top Articles of 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Venice news cycle....
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...

Photo: Instagram (@gjelinarestaurant).
News

Venice Restaurant Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Los Angeles bracing for winter surge of Omicron COVID-19 variant By Dolores Quintana  The winter surge of the Omicron COVID-19...

