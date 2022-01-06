January 7, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Venice Street Most Ticketed Block in Los Angeles

LADOT issues nearly 2,300 citations on 1600 Irving Court in Venice

By Sam Catanzaro

A Venice block was the most ticketed street in Los Angeles, a recent analysis on parking enforcement found. 

The Los Angeles Times last month published an analysis of parking ticket data released by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT). According to the Times, the most ticketed block in the city is 1600 Irving Court in Venice, where LADOT issued nearly 2,300 parking tickets. 

1600 Irving Court, just off of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, is an alley containing dozens of parking meters. It was also Los Angeles’ most ticketed block in 2019. 

The Times analysis found that in 2021, 86 percent of the citations LADOT wrote on 1600 Irving Court were for expired meters, an offense carrying a $73 fine. 

The second most ticketed block in Los Angeles was Mulholland Drive in the Hollywood Hills, with LADOT handing out most tickets there for stop and stand violations. Overall the Hollywood was the most ticketed area in Los Angeles, with 22.5 percent of the city’s citations for the year. 

Across the city, LADOT issued 1.3 million citations through the end of October. In 2020, the agency handed out 1.4 throughout the entire year, a decline from 1.9 million in 2019. The drop in 2020 was primarily due to the city suspending street sweeping citations in the wake of the pandemic. 

In 2021 the lead contributor to parking citations was street-sweeping violations which carry a $73 fine, with LADOT issuing 397,000 such tickets. Expired meters came in as the second most ticketed offense, with over 200,000 citations.

in News, Transportation
Related Posts
A Westside Food Bank drive-thru food pantry at the West LA Veterans Administration. Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank).
News, Westside Wellness

Interview: Westside Food Bank Adapting to Challenges of the Pandemic

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

An interview with Bruce Rankin, Executive Director of The Westside Food Bank By Dolores Quintana We spoke to Bruce Rankin,...

Photo: Twitter (@Schwarzenegger).
News, Upbeat Beat

Arnold Schwarzenegger Donates 25 Tiny Homes for Veterans at West Los Angeles VA

January 4, 2022

Read more
January 4, 2022

$25k donation facilitates purchasing and building of 25 tiny homes Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently donated 25 tiny homes...
Crime, News

Venice Hit-and-Run Leaves Cyclist Dead

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

December 22 incident remains under investigation  Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver wanted for killing a cyclist in Venice. ...

The West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Development, News

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court By Sam Catanzaro The City of Los Angeles recently won a...
News, Video

Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA City Districts Use Funds To Enhance LAPD Patrols* Venice Beach Ranked...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building in November (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice’s Top Articles of 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Venice news cycle....
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...

Photo: Instagram (@gjelinarestaurant).
News

Venice Restaurant Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Los Angeles bracing for winter surge of Omicron COVID-19 variant By Dolores Quintana  The winter surge of the Omicron COVID-19...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Venice More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

The Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Venice Named the Most Dangerous Beach in Country According to Outforia Study

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Outforia study ranks Venice Beach ahead of Daytona Beach and Waikiki By Dolores Quintana Outforia, a website of resources for...

Photo: catalinamuseum.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir

December 14, 2021

Read more
December 14, 2021

Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR