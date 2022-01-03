Venice Hit-and-Run Leaves Cyclist Dead

December 22 incident remains under investigation

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver wanted for killing a cyclist in Venice.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on December 22, 2021, around 9:50 p.m.

“a male bicyclist was riding east on Grand Boulevard toward Venice Boulevard when a vehicle traveling west negotiated a U-turn and collided with him. The impact caused the bicyclist to be ejected from the bicycle and collide with the roadway,” the LAPD said.

The driver continued east on Grand Boulevard without stopping, identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark Chevrolet Bolt. There is no suspect description.

According to police, Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.