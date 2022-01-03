January 4, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The West Edge development underway near Expo/Bundy station. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

More Housing Coming to Westside After City Wins Lawsuit

Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan challenges rejected by court

By Sam Catanzaro

The City of Los Angeles recently won a lawsuit that allows them to increase housing production near the Metro Expo line on the Westside. 

On December 28, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced that his office has secured a victory in a challenge to the City’s adoption of the Exposition Corridor Transit Neighborhood Plan. This plan facilities the building of increased housing and the creation of pedestrian-friendly streets within a half-mile radius of five Westside Metro train stations – at Bundy and Sepulveda and in Westwood, Palms and Culver City – which service the E Line, formerly the Expo Line. The plan allows for 6,000 new apartments – a portion of which will be set aside for low-income housing – condos and space to accommodate up to 14,000 jobs long the E Line. 

“We urgently need more housing and we should put it close to public transit to reduce traffic congestion. This victory is an essential step in dramatically reimagining how Angelenos live, work, shop and play,” said Feuer, who as a member of the California Legislature authored the law enabling Measure R, infusing more than $30 billion in public transit improvements in L.A. County, to go to the ballot. “L.A.’s future is closely tied to creating more transit-oriented development as we tackle our housing crisis and L.A.’s crushing traffic congestion.”

In late October 2018, a Westside neighborhood group known as ‘Fix The City’ sued the City over the plan on grounds that the City’s current infrastructure could not support locating these new units and jobs along the transit corridor.

“The City approved an increase in allowable density without first providing for adequate infrastructure and services,” Fix the City argues on their website. “Traffic congestion in West L.A. diminishes quality of life and street capacity is well short of adequate.”

In addition, the group argues that LAFD and LAPD response times are inadequate in the Expo Overlay Area “despite heroic efforts” by these agencies. Fix the City has announced that it will be appealing the most recent ruling.

Related Posts
News, Video

Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022

January 3, 2022

Read more
January 3, 2022

Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA City Districts Use Funds To Enhance LAPD Patrols* Venice Beach Ranked...

Photo: City of Santa Monica.
News

Lawmakers Look to Curb ‘Growing Wall of Illegal Vendors’ on Santa Monica Pier

December 29, 2021

Read more
December 29, 2021

“This issue isn’t about illegal vending, it’s about our community values,” says Councilmember Lana Negrete  By Dolores Quintana and Sam...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building in November (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Venice’s Top Articles of 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

From COVID-19 and development to crime and politics as usual, 2021 was a busy year in the Venice news cycle....
News, Video

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021

December 27, 2021

Read more
December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...

Photo: Instagram (@gjelinarestaurant).
News

Venice Restaurant Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

December 21, 2021

Read more
December 21, 2021

Los Angeles bracing for winter surge of Omicron COVID-19 variant By Dolores Quintana  The winter surge of the Omicron COVID-19...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Venice More Conservative

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021

December 20, 2021

Read more
December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

December 17, 2021

Read more
December 17, 2021

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

December 16, 2021

Read more
December 16, 2021

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

The Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Venice Named the Most Dangerous Beach in Country According to Outforia Study

December 15, 2021

Read more
December 15, 2021

Outforia study ranks Venice Beach ahead of Daytona Beach and Waikiki By Dolores Quintana Outforia, a website of resources for...

Photo: catalinamuseum.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir

December 14, 2021

Read more
December 14, 2021

Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and...

The area near Lifeguard Tower 28 in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Body Found Near Venice Beach

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Few details surrounding Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Officials are investigating a body that was found near Venice Beach over...

Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
News, Video

Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Read more
December 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents* The Thatcher...

