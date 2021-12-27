Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters
December 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...
Venice Restaurant Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff
December 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Los Angeles bracing for winter surge of Omicron COVID-19 variant By Dolores Quintana The winter surge of the Omicron COVID-19...
Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips
December 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...
New LA County District for Venice More Conservative
December 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021
December 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...
100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road
December 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...
Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods
December 17, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...
Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline
December 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...
Venice Named the Most Dangerous Beach in Country According to Outforia Study
December 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Outforia study ranks Venice Beach ahead of Daytona Beach and Waikiki By Dolores Quintana Outforia, a website of resources for...
Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir
December 14, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and...
Body Found Near Venice Beach
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Few details surrounding Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Officials are investigating a body that was found near Venice Beach over...
Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line
December 13, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...
LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.All this and more...Read more
POPULAR
Venice Restaurant Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff
Los Angeles bracing for winter surge of Omicron COVID-19 variant By Dolores Quintana The winter surge of the Omicron COVID-19...Read more