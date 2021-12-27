December 27, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Holiday Special 2021 The Year In Review: YO! Venice Show – December 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
This holiday special showcases the top news stories from 2021.
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Food & Drink, Video, Wellness

Local Pizzeria Donates Food To Support Local Shelters

Dagwoods Pizza is giving back to the community by donating unsold pizzas to local shelters..Video brought to you by Deasy...

Photo: Instagram (@gjelinarestaurant).
News

Venice Restaurant Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases Among Staff

Los Angeles bracing for winter surge of Omicron COVID-19 variant By Dolores Quintana  The winter surge of the Omicron COVID-19...
Video

Nearly Endangered Pond Turtles Habitat Declining Due to Climate Change

Resource Conservation District of the Santa Monica Mountains expert takes you on a trek through the mountains to see the...
Video, Wellness

Holiday Pet Safety and Adoption Tips

West LA Animal Shelter shares tips on adopting a pet during the holiday season as well as safety considerations during...

The new LA County District 3 map. Credit: LA County (Official).
News

New LA County District for Venice More Conservative

Sheila Kuehl decries new District 3 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Last week a new map for LA County...
News, Video

Dead Body Found on Venice Blvd Police Investigate: YO! Venice Show – December 20, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Residents Outraged At Homeless Encampment Under The Ballona Creek Bridge * Police Investigate...
Video

100 Years in Santa Monica History of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows

Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows manager shares some interesting facts about the hotel’s...
Holiday, Video, Wellness

Thousands of Holiday Lights Bring Cheer on Holiday Road

Holiday Road is a one of a kind immersive holiday experience taking place now through December, 31st. Video brought to...

Photo: Getty
News, Real Estate

Stagnant Rent Growth Forecasted for Westside Cities and Neighborhoods

Lusk Center for Real Estate at USC releases annual study By Dolores Quintana The Lusk Center for Real Estate at...

Huntington Beach Oil Spill October 3. Photo: City of Huntington.
Crime, News

Texas Energy Company and Subsidiaries Indicted for Negligence During Oil Leak that Damaged SoCal Coastline

Amplify Energy faces charges in connection to Huntington Beach spill By Sam Catanzaro A Houston-based energy company and its subsidiaries...

The Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Venice Named the Most Dangerous Beach in Country According to Outforia Study

Outforia study ranks Venice Beach ahead of Daytona Beach and Waikiki By Dolores Quintana Outforia, a website of resources for...

Photo: catalinamuseum.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir

Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and...

The area near Lifeguard Tower 28 in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Body Found Near Venice Beach

Few details surrounding Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Officials are investigating a body that was found near Venice Beach over...

Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...

