The Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Venice Named the Most Dangerous Beach in Country According to Outforia Study

Outforia study ranks Venice Beach ahead of Daytona Beach and Waikiki

By Dolores Quintana

Outforia, a website of resources for people who want to experience nature, conducted a study and released a list of the most dangerous beaches in the United States and ranked Venice Beach as the most dangerous. 

Carl J. Borg, founder of Outforia, said this to explain the purpose of the study, “We wanted to carry out detailed research to discover the most dangerous coasts in the U.S., with water pollution being one factor we took into consideration.” as quoted by The Hill. Additionally, Borg also said to The Hill, “sadly, many beaches in the U.S. are home to severely polluted waters and not only does this present significant harm to the country’s marine and wildlife, it can also have effects on our health as well.”

These are the nine different categories by which the 29 beaches were rated: reported crimes, reported thefts and robberies, reported violent crimes, PM10 air pollution, water pollution score, surf zone fatalities from 2014-2021, lightning fatalities from 2007 to 2018, reported shark attacks and average high temperature in summer.  

Venice Beach was named the most dangerous beach on Outforia’s list, with a score of 7.19 out of 10, just barely edging out Daytona Beach, FL, with a score of 7.18 out of 10, by one fraction of a percentage point. Waikiki Beach, Hawaii was third in the ranking at 4.51 out of ten. Outforia explains its rating for Venice in this quote from their website, “One of LA’s most well-known beaches tops the list as the most dangerous beach in the USA. With historical ties to gang activity and a particularly large homeless population, there is a high rate of crimes in the local area, contributing largely to the high danger score.”

The time period that was examined related to all criminal activity was from May to Sept. of 2021 from Crime Mapping.com. During that time, Outforia’s data claims that 630 crimes were reported in the Venice area, giving the beach the highest number of thefts, robberies and violent crimes like assault, homicide and sexual violence among the 29 beaches that were accessed. 

Air pollution was another category where Venice scored badly. Outforia used the PM10 score or particulate matter concentration and found that four local beaches in Southern California were rated the highest. This list includes Venice, Malibu, Capistrano and Newport Beaches. Water pollution was a category where Venice Beach was not the worst with a score of 61.30, but Outforia notes that the score comes from user submissions, so it should be considered an estimate. Heal The Bay’s current rating for different areas of Venice Beach are all A+, which is their highest score on their Beach Report Card. 

Other categories where Venice Beach scored on the low end were surf zone fatalities with three deaths over a seven year period, one lightning fatality during a period that was slightly over a decade, five shark attacks, none of which were fatal, in a time period that goes back to the 19th century and an average summer temperature high of 71.5.

Photo: catalinamuseum.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir

December 14, 2021

December 14, 2021

Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and...

The area near Lifeguard Tower 28 in Santa Monica. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Body Found Near Venice Beach

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Few details surrounding Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Officials are investigating a body that was found near Venice Beach over...

Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
News, Video

Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents: YO! Venice Show – December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Dead Body Found Near Westside School Sparks Concern From Parents* The Thatcher...

Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate

Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects

December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021

Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
News

Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
Crime, News

Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...

Photo: Facebook (@LACoLifeguards).
News

Boat Washes Ashore Near Marina Del Rey

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

A boat washed ashore near the Marina Del Rey Thursday amid a small craft advisory warning.  According to the Los...
News

Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was...

Photo: Courtesy The Cook’s Garden
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

From Its City Center Home, the Cook’s Garden Venice Promotes Plant Diversity, Sustainable Organic Gardening and Hyper-Locavorism to Los Angeles Community

December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021

By Susan Payne Gardens serve a purpose, never more than right now. For Geri Miller, founder and CEO of Home...
News

Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.

December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021

Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus tress from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Pilot Program One of the First of Its Kind in the United States

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

CIRCLE pilot teams dispatched By Dolores Quintana The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement or CIRCLE pilot program has...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
News, Video

City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development: YO! Venice Show – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* City Council Approves Reese Davidson Community Housing Development* Councilman Bonin Votes Against...

