Islands Closes in Marina, Schwartz’s Opening on Pico, Prime Pizza Coming to Santa Monica

Westside Dining Scene December 16, 2021

By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro

Schwartz’s Opening on Pico

In the Pico-Robertson District, Schwartz Bakery fans can look forward to another location on Pico Boulevard according to Toddrickallen.com. Schwartz’s is opening a third location in the area, just down the street from their restaurant at 8856 W Pico Boulevard. This would increase the kosher deli’s number of restaurants to five with the new addition opening at 8820 W. Pico Boulevard. Schwartz’s was the first kosher deli in Los Angeles and was established in 1954.

Islands Closes in Marina

It’s time to say goodbye to the familiar hamburger joint of your youth in Marina Del Rey. The Islands Restaurant at 404 Washington Blvd is no more. The Marina Del Rey location has ceased operations and now the closest Islands restaurant is the Westchester location at 6081 Center Drive. Yelpers reported that the restaurant had closed and calls to the restaurant are no longer answered. The chain’s website location finder defaults to the Westchester location when you search for the Marina Del Rey location. An employee at the Westchester location confirmed that the restaurant closed last week. 

Prime Pizza Coming to Santa Monica

Popular slice joint Prime Pizza is opening a location in Santa Monica. As reported by Toddrickallen, the chain will be opening up the Grey Block Pizza space at 1811 Pico Boulevard. The chain, with locations in West LA, Fairfax, Little Tokyo and Burbank, was called by David Portnoy as the “number 1 pizza in LA” in a video review.

