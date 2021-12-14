Free Holiday Concert by Loyola Marymount University Choir

Get in the spirit of the season with a reception for the Catalina Museum’s Paintings for the Holidays exhibition and a performance by the Loyola Marymount University Choir.

The evening begins with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus including photo opps, an art project for the kids and storytime with Mrs. Claus. At 7:45 pm, Roy Rose will give a brief talk in the Paintings for the Holidays exhibition gallery. At 8:00 pm, the Loyola Marymount University Choir will perform holiday classics for all to enjoy.

The LMU Choruses represent a tradition of artistic excellence with a history that goes back more than 50 years. As stewards of the LMU global vision, the choruses sit in a wonderful position to fully participate in enlivening their creative spirits by participating in performances locally, nationally and abroad. Under the direction of T.J. Harper, DMA, this tradition continues to be enriched through the participation of a diverse group of LMU students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members from the greater Los Angeles area. The chorus members are committed to serving the greater good through inclusive performance projects that engage and educate their audiences and surrounding communities.

“It is a joy for us to join with the Catalina Museum to present this special musical offering in the spirit of the holidays. We are honored to be a part of the Catalina Island community for this special series of musical events,” said Dr. T. J. Harper, Chair of Music and Director of Choral Activities at LMU.

In the true spirit of the season, this event is offered FREE of charge to all members and guests. Registration is required in advance. Click HERE to register.