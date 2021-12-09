December 10, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m.

Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way

There’s nothing more festive than holiday lights wrapped around trees throughout 10-acre Burton Chace Park–one of the only parks in Los Angeles that is surrounded by water on three sides! The spectacular display of sparkling lights and decor will take place every night from December 1st through New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a seaside stroll under the holiday lights. Bring a hot cup of cocoa or pick up food from nearby restaurants. mdrholidays.com  

Saturday, December 11 at 6 p.m. 

Cedars-Sinai Presents the Marina del Rey Annual Holiday Boat Parade

The beloved 59th annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade returns to L.A’s Marina! This year’s theme is “Joy on the Water.” Popular viewing spots include: Burton Chace Park: 13650 Mindanao Way and Fisherman’s Village: 13755 Fiji Way. mdrboatparade.org  

Events Schedule

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Carolers, food trucks and festive photo booth at Burton Chace Park 

5:55 p.m. – Fireworks show  

6 p.m. – Holiday Boat Parade kicks off 

Saturday, December 11 at 10 a.m.

Holiday Paddle Parade at Marina “Mother’s” Beach

Dress in fun festive holiday attire for the first Holiday Paddle Parade hosted by Pro SUP Shop. Enjoy a stand-up paddle or kayak guided tour ($30 for paddleboard or single kayak; $40 for tandem kayak). All ages and levels are welcome. This is a pet-friendly event, too! www.prosupshop.com 

Sunday, December 31 at 8:59 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Celebrate the New Year with fireworks in Marina del Rey! Enjoy a ten-minute fireworks show, at 8:59:50 p.m. and 11:59:50 p.m. The shows will be shot from the Marina’s south jetty and can be viewed from virtually anywhere in Marina del Rey. mdrholidays.com

PUBLIC CONTACT: Call the Marina del Rey Visitors Center: 424-526-7900. Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. except for holidays.

