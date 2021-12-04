December 4, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from now until December 18, the hotel has created the best of holiday cheer, seasonal cocktails, live entertainment, culinary creations, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

Breakfast with Santa: Santa is heading to the Beach. Gather the family for a holiday breakfast with Santa. Photos, delectable breakfast favorites, reindeer antler making, cookie decorating, holiday hip hop and more are calling.  A portion of proceeds from each ticket will be donated to Elemental Music; a Santa Monica non-profit working with more than 300 local up and coming young musicians.

Saturdays, Pricing: Adults: $55 ++ | Children (10 and under): $35++.

December 4, 11, 18 from 8:00am -11:00am. 

Breakfast with Santa

12/4 – https://resy.com/cities/lax/venues/blue-streak-at-loews-santa-monica-beach-hotel/events/breakfast-with-santa-2021-12-04?date=2021-11-04&seats=2

12/11 – https://resy.com/cities/lax/venues/blue-streak-at-loews-santa-monica-beach-hotel/events/breakfast-with-santa-2021-12-11-2?date=2021-11-04&seats=2

12/18 – https://resy.com/cities/lax/venues/blue-streak-at-loews-santa-monica-beach-hotel/events/breakfast-with-santa-2021-12-18?date=2021-11-04&seats=2

Tea with a Twist featuring Elemental Music: Enjoy tea-infused cocktails and a selection of sweet and savory bites. Each event will have a special performance from their Winter Concert Repertoire along with the latest fashion from Jane, a clothing boutique from right here in Santa Monica. $69 per person, $10 from each ticket is donated to Elemental Music. 

·       December 4th  2pm -4pm Elemental Strings Chamber Orchestra resy.com
·       December 11th 2pm -4pm  – Small Ensembles from their Chamber Music Institute resy.com
·       December 18th 2pm -4pm  –  Elemental Guitar Ensemble resy.com

Cocktails & All That Jazz: Listen to live jazz this holiday season, by the beach, every Thursday night beginning December 2nd, 2021 in our lobby lounge from 5pm to 9pm. 

Sip and savor cocktails designed for two from our music menu. Parking is validated at $13 with food and beverage purchase.

Cocktails, Live Music & Holiday Magic: Enjoy handcrafted holiday cocktails and let the festive entertainment bring the magic of the season to life.   Holiday hipster carolers roam the hotel, singing acapella on Friday nights from 4pm – 6pm.  On Saturdays, meet and greet with Santa and experience one of his magic tricks from 5pm-6:30pm. Stay a little longer from 6pm -8pm and enjoy live music featuring all of the holiday classics. 

Igloo & Fire Pit Dining at Blue Streak: Sip holiday cocktails, savor seasonal tapas and get cozy in one of our igloos or fire pit tables, with views of the Pacific Ocean.

https://www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica/diningFor more information regarding Seaside Holidays, including to make reservations, details of events and happenings, please visit: https://www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica/discover/holidays.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Del Rey Car to Car Shooting Ends in a Hit & Run Crash

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Police are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a recent car to car shooting in Del Rey.  At 1:14...

The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons
News, Real Estate

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work By Staff Writer Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has...

Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, Upbeat Beat

10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
News, Upbeat Beat

Two Public Gigs for Venice Group the Off Jingle Bell Rockers

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

December 4 and 12 Santa Monica concerts By Staff Writer Local group…the Off Jingle Bell Rockers will be performing once...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
News, Video

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...

Black paint is seen covering what used to be an anti-vaccination mural on the Potter Building on Venice Beach. Photos: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...

Venice Students perform in The Nutcracker: (left to right): Back: Isabel Bugacov, Ezra Galambos, Lucy Dehnert, Lilly Olvera, Francisca Bugacov. Front: Archer Anderson, Heath Olvera, Ella Abramson. (Photo: Todd Lechtick)
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Teen Lilly Olvera To Dance Dew Drop Fairy In Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Several Venice students also perform at The Broad Stage, opening  Nov. 27. Venice resident Lilly Olvera (17) has earned one...
News, Video

LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

OC Restaurant Puts up Provocative Anti-Vax Mural on Venice Beach

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Ocean Front Walk mural to remain in place for 60 days By Dolores Quintana “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,”...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR