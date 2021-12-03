December 4, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
The VA’s West Los Angeles Medical Center. Photo: Veterans Health/Creative Commons

Developer Donates $1 Million to Support Housing Development at the West Los Angeles VA Campus

Pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work

By Staff Writer

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has announced a $1 million donation to support The Veterans Fund, a $10-million launch fund for the capital campaign to build the nation’s largest veteran housing community at the West Los Angeles VA Campus. The pledge includes a $500,000 monetary donation and $500,000 in pro bono work from Hudson Pacific to support the housing development which will be built at the iconic West Los Angeles Veterans Administration in Los Angeles, located across the street from Hudson Pacific’s headquarters.

The project is being led by The Veterans Collective, a partnership between U.S.VETS, Century Housing and Thomas Safran & Associates, who were selected by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs to serve as Principal Developer of the project.

Upon completion, the campus will be the nation’s largest veteran housing community. The four-phased project will create more than 1,600 units of supportive housing and services, including a career center, transit plaza, mental health and substance use treatment, kitchen, gardens, athletic and social spaces. The neighborhood will house more than 2,000 veterans and their families. It will also offer services and programs to veterans across Los Angeles County.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

State’s Housing Solution Starts Happening

December 3, 2021

Read more
December 3, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It’s happening. Despite the best efforts of California’s highly ideological, developer-financed state legislators, the solution to...

Photo: Venice Paparazzi
News, Upbeat Beat

10th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting is This Weekend!

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Venice Chamber of Commerce’s annual tradition returns Saturday evening By Sam Catanzaro The Venice Holiday Sign Lighting returns this weekend...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Enforcement of COVID Vaccine Mandate Begins for Los Angeles Business Owners

December 2, 2021

Read more
December 2, 2021

Fines of up to $5,000 now in effect By Dolores Quintana Enforcement of the SafePass Ordinance in Los Angeles began...
News, Upbeat Beat

Two Public Gigs for Venice Group the Off Jingle Bell Rockers

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

December 4 and 12 Santa Monica concerts By Staff Writer Local group…the Off Jingle Bell Rockers will be performing once...
Crime, News

Homicide of 50-Year-Old Homeless Man Under Investigation

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Detectives seek public’s help identifying suspect for recent Mar Vista homicide By Sam Catanzaro  Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s...
News, Video

New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd: YO! Venice Show – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.*  New Wine Bar Opens On Abbot Kinney Blvd* Rivean Has Opens First...

Black paint is seen covering what used to be an anti-vaccination mural on the Potter Building on Venice Beach. Photos: Sam Catanzaro
News

Venice Beach Anti-Vax Poster Painted Over

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Ocean Front Walk poster reading “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli” removed By Sam Catanzaro An anti-vaccination poster on Venice...

Venice Students perform in The Nutcracker: (left to right): Back: Isabel Bugacov, Ezra Galambos, Lucy Dehnert, Lilly Olvera, Francisca Bugacov. Front: Archer Anderson, Heath Olvera, Ella Abramson. (Photo: Todd Lechtick)
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Teen Lilly Olvera To Dance Dew Drop Fairy In Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Several Venice students also perform at The Broad Stage, opening  Nov. 27. Venice resident Lilly Olvera (17) has earned one...
News, Video

LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure: YO! Venice Show – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council To Consider Strict Encampment Ballot Measure * Marina Del Rey...

An anti-vax mural on the side of the Potter Building (1305 Ocean Front Walk). Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

OC Restaurant Puts up Provocative Anti-Vax Mural on Venice Beach

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Ocean Front Walk mural to remain in place for 60 days By Dolores Quintana “Leave the Vax, take the Cannoli,”...

A rendering of the West L.A. Commons plaza. Credit: Los Angeles County.
Real Estate

Bonin, Kuehl Share Details on West LA Civic Center Redevelopment

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

West LA Commons to include over 900 units of housing alongside retail and municipal office building By Dolores Quintana A...

A rendering of a proposed redevelopment of the Wende Museum in Culver City. Credit: AUX Architecture.
Real Estate

Culver City’s Wende Museum Looking to Expand to Include Housing for Homeless Artists

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Community center, garden and more also planned By Sam Catanzaro Culver City’s Wende Museum is proposing a major expansion that...

Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Opinion: SB 9, 10: The Rebellion Begins

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist It was inevitable from the moment Gov. Gavin Newsom in mid-September signed this year’s two most...

A rendering of an apartment underway at 4981 Centinela Avenue. Credit: Bittoni Architects
Real Estate

Ballona Creek Apartments Near Completion

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Del Rey development to include 15 apartments By Dolores Quintana A development including 15 apartments is nearing completion near Ballona...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR