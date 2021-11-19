Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking answers about what is being done about Veteran homelessness. This video brought to you by Santa Monica College
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers
November 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend
November 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA
November 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...
Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s
November 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
November 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...
Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings
November 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...
Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case
November 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes: YO! Venice Show – November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes *...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?
November 11, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...
Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care
November 9, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
