November 19, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced cyberbullying in some form. Learn more in this video brought to you by Avenir.

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Video, Wellness

Celebrate Wellness While Supporting Lupus LA

November 17, 2021

Read more
November 17, 2021

Beach Yoga SoCal is celebrating Friendsgiving with a month of gratitude offering their beachfront wellness experiences throughout the month of...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News, Video

LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes: YO! Venice Show – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* LA City Council Considers Motion To Stop Big Tech From Flipping Homes *...
Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

Read more
November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11). .
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election

November 11, 2021

Read more
November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Food & Drink, Video

Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 10, 2021

Read more
November 10, 2021

Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

Read more
November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR