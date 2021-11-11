November 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing

By Sam Catanzaro

A year-long study of a group of military veterans experiencing homelessness in West Los Angeles found that few were able to obtain permanent housing over the course of the period, even though they lived near the region’s major VA service center.

The project led by researchers from the nonprofit RAND Corporation and the University of Southern California found that although the veterans wanted to get off the streets, the housing options available to them frequently did not meet their desire for autonomy, safety, security and privacy.

According to the study, participants’ past experiences convinced them there were few options and little affordable housing available to veterans.

“Veterans are a priority population who generally have access to services, but few of those we followed found permanent housing,” said Sarah Hunter, the report’s lead author and director of the RAND Center on Housing and Homelessness in Los Angeles. 

The current estimate of veterans experiencing homelessness in L.A County is 3,902, the study’s authors noted. 

According to RAND, the study is the first to systematically track a group of homeless veterans in Los Angeles to obtain information about their housing, health and service experiences. The study followed a “diverse” group of 26 homeless veterans in West Los Angeles over 12 months, aiming to interview them monthly. Some of the veterans were recruited from a large homeless encampment adjacent to the campus of the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center, while the others lived just a few miles away. It should be noted that since the study concluded, over 50 homeless veterans who were living at the encampment have been transitioned into housing, treatment and other programs. 

Past mental and physical health problems were relatively common among the study participants, as was past victimization. In addition, more than half of the study group had been homeless for more than three years.

Over the course of the year, 17 of the 26 veterans in the study received some kind of stable housing, but only three obtained permanent housing. According to RAND, once the veterans became stably housed, their mental health, quality of life and social support improved and they reduced use of costly services such as emergency room visits and hospital stays.

“Housing was a priority for the people we studied, but often they did not like the options available to them,” Hunter said. “They wanted a safe and private place that respects their autonomy. Housing options need to be aligned with veterans’ housing preferences. If housing opportunities do not respect their needs, they will say, ‘Screw this, I will go pitch a tent in the park.’ ”

In addition, some of the veterans in the study were given smartphones, which researchers say may be a good tool to engage with unhoused veterans and connect them with services.

Related Posts
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11). .
News

Bonin Recall Petitioners Say They Have More Than Enough Signatures to Trigger Special Election

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...

Photo: Courtesy Venice Family Clinic
News, Upbeat Beat, Westside Wellness

Venice Family Clinic Completes Merger with South Bay Family Health Care

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Venice Family Clinic and South Bay Family Health Care, which have together provided more than a century of health care...
News, Video

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Take a look inside the new Pallet Shelter tiny home structures built on the West LA VA campus. Video brought...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...

Santa Monica police Pier and Harbor Services Officers rescue a boat lost in the fog last week. Photo: Santa Monica Police Department.
News

Police Rescue Boat Lost in Dense Fog off Venice Beach

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

First responders escorted to safety a 24-foot boat lost in the dense fog off the beach near the Santa Monica-Venice...
News, Video

LA City Council Votes To Ban Chop Shops In Los Angeles: YO! Venice Show – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rivian Has Opened A Venice Beach Hub * LA City Council...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

The scene of a standoff in Venice Thursday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Gunman Taken Into Custody in Venice Following Lengthy Standoff

November 5, 2021

November 5, 2021

Homeless gunman arrested late Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro Police in Venice took a gunman into custody following an eight-hour...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Crime, News

Officer-Involved Shooting in Pacific Division Under Investigation

November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

October 13 OIS under review  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved...
News, Video

Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...

