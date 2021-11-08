November 9, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Santa Monica police Pier and Harbor Services Officers rescue a boat lost in the fog last week. Photo: Santa Monica Police Department.

Police Rescue Boat Lost in Dense Fog off Venice Beach

First responders escorted to safety a 24-foot boat lost in the dense fog off the beach near the Santa Monica-Venice border last week.  

According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 3 a little after 7:30 p.m., Pier and Harbor Services Officers (PHSOs) observed a mayday call on a marine radio frequency. 

“The owner and solo occupant of the 24’ powerboat reported being lost in dense fog near the southern end of the Santa Monica city limits and in danger of running aground in the surf break,” the SMPD said in a press release. 

The PHSOs responded from the Pier on the Monica-1,  a 30′ Seaway Rescue Boat, outfitted with electronic navigational equipment including radar, GPS and a radio directional finder to assist in search and rescue missions in limited visibility. 

Police say the Monica-1 was able to establish radio communications with the vessel in distress, along with the United States Coast Guard and LA County Lifeguards. 

“The dense fog limited visibility to approximately 30 feet, requiring the PHSOs to navigate entirely on instruments,” the SMPD said. 

Harbor Services Officers located the boat near the 3000 block of the beach, almost in the surf zone, in Venice. 

The PHSOs then escorted the vessel through the heavy fog to the entrance of Marina del Rey where LA County Lifeguard Baywatch crews took over the rescue.

in News
Related Posts
News

Bonin, Raman Vote No on $2 Million for Anti-Camping Enforcement Signs

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

City Council okays $2 million to manufacture and post sign By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ anti-encampment law is now in...
News, Video

LA City Council Votes To Ban Chop Shops In Los Angeles: YO! Venice Show – November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Read more
November 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Rivian Has Opened A Venice Beach Hub * LA City Council...
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Mega-Mansion The One Focus of Legal Battle

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

The One pulled from Los Angeles Superior Court  foreclosure sale By Dolores Quintana An infamous mega mansion in Bel Air...

The scene of a standoff in Venice Thursday night. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Gunman Taken Into Custody in Venice Following Lengthy Standoff

November 5, 2021

Read more
November 5, 2021

Homeless gunman arrested late Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro Police in Venice took a gunman into custody following an eight-hour...
News, Video

‘Veterans Row’ Homeless Encampment Cleared Off San Vicente Blvd

November 4, 2021

Read more
November 4, 2021

The Veterans homeless encampment along San Vicente Blvd has been cleared. Hear from a local Veterans advocate and the VA...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...
Crime, News

Officer-Involved Shooting in Pacific Division Under Investigation

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

October 13 OIS under review  By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved...
News, Video

Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

Read more
November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast...

Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
News, Video

New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave * Legal Proceedings To...

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development in Venice. Credit: City of Los Angeles.
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...

Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR