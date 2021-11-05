Gunman Taken Into Custody in Venice Following Lengthy Standoff

Homeless gunman arrested late Thursday night

By Sam Catanzaro

Police in Venice took a gunman into custody following an eight-hour standoff.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a suspect is a homeless man who was wanted on attempted murder charges after 15 rounds at a victim on October 25 in the area of Sawtelle and Venice boulevards. All the 15 shots missed the victim.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect in the area of Washington Boulevard and Oxford Street around 4:10 p.m.

A lengthy foot chase ensued in which at one point the suspect held a gun to his head and threatened officers. During the chase, the LAPD asked nearby residents to stay inside their homes as officers set up a perimeter.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.