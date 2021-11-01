November 2, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey
* Venice Beach To Host The US Open National Paddle Tennis Championships 2021
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood

October 28, 2021

Read more
October 28, 2021

Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
Video

Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Food & Drink, Video

Pomegranate Season is Here!

October 27, 2021

Read more
October 27, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
Video

HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!

October 26, 2021

Read more
October 26, 2021

Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
News, Video

New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

Read more
October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave * Legal Proceedings To...

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development in Venice. Credit: City of Los Angeles.
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects

October 23, 2021

Read more
October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...

Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice, a temporary homeless shelter operated by PATH. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
News, Real Estate

Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Video

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Video

Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch

October 22, 2021

Read more
October 22, 2021

Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR