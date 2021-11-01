Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey
* Venice Beach To Host The US Open National Paddle Tennis Championships 2021
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Sailor Saves Woman Stranded in Water for 12 Hours Off Coast of Marina del Rey: YO! Venice Show – November 1, 2021
18 Year Old Murdered Outside Of Home In Inglewood
October 28, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Go Fund Me set up to help family of Daina Monroe By Dolores Quintana 18 year old Daina Monroe, a...
Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent
October 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Venice Beach Tiki Bar Now Open
October 27, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Belle’s Beach House now open at 24 Windward Ave By Dolores Quintana A tiki bar is now up and running...
Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Pomegranate Season is Here!
October 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021
October 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave * Legal Proceedings To...
LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects
October 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...
Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School
October 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing
October 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...
Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...
Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
