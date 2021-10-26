Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021
October 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave * Legal Proceedings To...
LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects
October 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...
Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School
October 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing
October 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...
Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...
Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement
October 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...
‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting
October 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Homeless Man Sleeping in Venice-Adjacent Park Set on Fire
October 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect at large in October 16 incident By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for...
Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder
October 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021
October 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...
Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office
October 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...Read more
POPULAR
‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting
LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...Read more