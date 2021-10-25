October 26, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave
* Legal Proceedings To Continue In The Stabbing Case Involving Redmond 0’Neal
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

A rendering of the Thatcher Yard development in Venice. Credit: City of Los Angeles.
LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects

October 23, 2021

October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...

Manchester Boulevard between Stanmoor Drive and Rayford Drive. Photo: Google.
Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

A Bridge Home shelter in Venice, a temporary homeless shelter operated by PATH. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...

A rendering of an over 500,000 square foot campus Apple is building on the Culver City-Los Angeles border, as seen from the intersections of Venice and National boulevards Credit: Apple.
Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement

October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021

LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...

Helicopter footage showing the scene of a shooting near the Ballona Wetlands August 18. Photo: Citizen App.
‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting

October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021

LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Homeless Man Sleeping in Venice-Adjacent Park Set on Fire

October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021

Suspect at large in October 16 incident By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for...
Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building in January, 2021. Photo: Citizen.
Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021

October 16, 2021

Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...

An RV burned in an October 9 fire in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
Venice RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...

Mark Ridley-Thomas and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

