Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave
* Legal Proceedings To Continue In The Stabbing Case Involving Redmond 0’Neal
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
New Tiki Bar Opens On Windward Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 25, 2021
LA City Council Approves $56 Million for Venice, Hollywood Housing Projects
October 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana LA City Council has approved two new housing developments in...
Police Seek Teenagers Wanted for Attacking 14-Year-Old and Friend Walking Back From School
October 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD seek group of 6-7 teenagers wanted in connection to October 19 incident in Westchester By Dolores Quintana Police are...
Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing
October 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...
Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...
Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City....
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement
October 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...
‘Known Gang Member’ Arrested in Connection to Ballona Wetlands Shooting
October 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD arrest unnamed suspect this month wanted for August shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a “known gang member”...
Homeless Man Sleeping in Venice-Adjacent Park Set on Fire
October 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Suspect at large in October 16 incident By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for...
Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder
October 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021
October 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...
Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office
October 16, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...
Venice RV Fire Under Investigation
October 15, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...
LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud
October 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...
