Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City. Fostering community through holiday celebrations!  Video brought to you by Avenir.

Video

Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin. Video brought to you...
News, Video

Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...
Video, Westside Wellness

Pali High Debuts Fall Musical Avenue Q Live on Stage

October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021

Pali high students bring the musical Avenue Q to the stage for a limited time. Video brought to you by...
Life and Arts, Video

Sneakertopia Brings the History and Culture of Sneakers to Life

October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021

Sneakertopia is the ultimate expression of art and culture for all things sneakers offering a massive in-person experience paired with...
News, Video

RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
Video, Westside Wellness

UCLA awarded $1 Million Dollars Towards Enabling Safer Bike Commutes

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

The Civic Bicycle Commuting team along with partners is one of six competitors for the Civic Innovation Challenge backed by...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....
Video

OP Cafe Closes Its Doors After 40 Years

October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

The OP Cafe on Ocean Park Blvd permanently closed its doors last week, learn more in this video brought to...
Video

Market Report: Making Homemade Applesauce

October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021

It’s apple season! And to get us in the mood for Fall we are making homemade applesauce with apples from...
Video, Westside Wellness

Barn Owl Nesting Box Program Comes to The Westside.

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

The barn owl nesting box program from Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife is helping these birds create a network of...
Video

The Venice Pride Tower Inspires Another Hermosa Beach LGBTQ+ Painting

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

Hermosa Beach Pride lifeguard tower inspired by Venice Beach Pride lifeguard tower will remain painted rainbow, learn more in this...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
News, Video

Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
Education, Video

TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....
Video

Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart

September 29, 2021

September 29, 2021

Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.

