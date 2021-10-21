October 22, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Homeless Man Sleeping in Venice-Adjacent Park Set on Fire

Suspect at large in October 16 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for inflicting serious burns on a person sleeping in a park bordering Venice over the weekend.

According to Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Lieutenant Rudy Flores, the incident occurred on October 16 around 11:35 p.m.

“A homeless male was asleep in Ozone Park when he was doused with an unknown liquid then set on fire,” Flores said in a press release.

The victim, whose identity was not released by police, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his burns.

In addition, according to the SMPD, he had a two-inch laceration on top of his head from possible blunt force trauma.

“He suffered burns to approximately fifty percent of his body,” Flores said.

He currently is in stable condition and recovering at the hospital, according to Flores.

SMPD Detectives are attempting to identify the suspect wanted for this incident, who was last seen in the area of the crime.

“He is described as a male 5’6” – 5’8”, medium build, wearing a hat, long-sleeved white shirt, and dark shorts,” the SMPD said.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detective Tavera at 310-458-2256 or the Watch Commander at 310- 458-8427.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Marina del Rey Man Arrested in Connection to 2019 Orange County Murder

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Jonathan Ho, Nicholas Nguyen arrested in relation to murder of Jeffrey Cheng By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey man...
News, Video

Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach: YO! Venice Show – October 18, 2021

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * ‘Bird Wire’ to Be Installed at Mother’s Beach * LADWP Fixes...

A fire burns in a vacant Venice building in January, 2021. Photo: Citizen.
News, Real Estate

Landlord Sues Snap Over Fire At Former Venice Office

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

Benjamin Schonbrun files lawsuit against Snap, Inc. in connection to January fire By Dolores Quintana A Venice property owner is...

An RV burned in an October 9 fire in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Venice RV Fire Under Investigation

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

No injuries reported in two separate incidents By Dolores Quintana Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. ...

Mark Ridley-Thomas and California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Facebook (@MRTCD10).
Crime, News

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas Charged With Bribery and Fraud

October 15, 2021

Read more
October 15, 2021

Politician allegedly sought benefits for close Relative in exchange for support of contracts benefiting USC By Sam Catanzaro LA City...

A Coco delivery robot in Venice Photo: Coco (official).
News, Transportation

An Interview with Zach Rash, CEO of Coco Food Robotic Delivery

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Coco Delivery, is a completely contactless food delivery service that uses human piloted robots to deliver meals from the restaurant...
News, Video

RV Fire Near Whole Foods Under Investigation: YO! Venice Show – October 11, 2021

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * First Baptist Church Of Venice Awarded Historic Designation * RV Fire...
News

Body Found in Venice Beach Waters Identifed

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

October 9 incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro A man’s body that was found in the water near the...
News, Video

U.S Secretary of Veterans Affairs Visits Veterans Encampment Outside VA

October 11, 2021

Read more
October 11, 2021

On Wednesday, the Secretary of U.S. Veterans Affairs and Mark Takano visited the veterans homeless encampment along san vicente blvd....

The McRight/Wagner home and studios in Venice. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

Read more
October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Crime, News

Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

Read more
October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Crime, News, Transportation

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 5, 2021

Read more
October 5, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
News, Video

Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
News, Video

Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR