October 15, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
An RV burned in an October 9 fire in Venice. Photo: Nick Antonicello.

Venice RV Fire Under Investigation

No injuries reported in two separate incidents

By Dolores Quintana

Two RVs caught fire recently in Venice and Pacific Palisades. 

The first fire was reported on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:15 p.m. as a structure fire at 225 Lincoln Boulevard. LAFD responded with 25 firefighters, who split the task to ensure that the fire at the RV was put out and that the nearby Whole Foods Grocery store was also protected from any danger. There were no injuries reported and this is the fourth RV fire in the Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Avenue area of Venice in the last year. The fire is still being investigated and no conclusion as to the cause has been identified. 

The second fire was reported on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 2:13 a.m. at the 15800 block of Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades. The LAFD response was 8 firefighters and two engines to fight the blaze. No injuries were reported and LAFD was not able to reveal how long it took the firefighting personnel to extinguish the fire. 

Earlier this year, a person was found dead in the remains of an RV fire in South Los Angeles.

Another RV was destroyed in a fire near Penmar Golf Course in Venice in January. Multiple vehicle fires are reported every day in Los Angeles, but an RV fire adds the risk that people might be living in the vehicle and could be trapped and injured. Because an RV is a large vehicle, they also pose the danger of fires becoming so large that they could spread to other nearby structures. 

in News
