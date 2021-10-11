Body Found in Venice Beach Waters

Saturday morning incident remains under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

A man’s body was found in the water near the Venice pier over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, the body was found around 6:30 a.m. by a jogger at the 3000 block of Ocean Front Walk, just to the north of the Venice Fishing Pier. Officials say the jogger spotted the body in the water near the shore before calling 9-1-1.

The Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Fire Department lifeguards responded to the beach and pulled the body out of the water.

Officials say the deceased person is an approximately 30-year-old male. It is currently unknown how long the victim was in the water and how got there.

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has neither identified the man due to the advanced decomposition of the body nor determined a cause of death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.