The McRight/Wagner home and studios in Venice. Photo: Realtor.com

McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market

The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market for $4 million dollars in the city of Venice as reported by Realtor.com. Warren Wolff Wagner of W3 Architects designed and built the home for himself and his spouse, artist Blue McWright. It’s actually two buildings, built one on top of the other. The bottom is a two bedroom living space. Wagner’s architecture firm was also housed in the bottom building and the second building was added as an art studio space for his wife’s work, so they are indeed two separate structures. The buildings have thick block walls and custom steel doors along with a passive solar water system. There is also a separate two bedroom bungalow at the back of the property.

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 8, 2021

October 8, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino. Photo: Facebook (@JoeBuscaino)
Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops

October 7, 2021

October 7, 2021

“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana  A Los Angeles lawmaker...

Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.
Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident  By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...

3739-3759 Cardiff Avenue. Photo: Google.
Six-Story Development Underway in Palms

October 4, 2021

October 4, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...
Playa Vista Shooting Caught on Video

October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021

LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Venice-area detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...

Photo: Getty
LA County DA to Dismiss Nearly 60,000 Cannabis Convictions

September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021

In total, nearly 125,000 cannabis cases are being dismissed in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County District...
NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

September 27, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts *...

Photo: Getty
LAPD Arrest Venice Shooting Suspect

September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021

36-year-old man arrested in connection to September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Area...

The Brig mural, circa 1999. Photo: Courtesy.
Brig Mural Getting Restored

September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021

Original muralist Art Mortimer restoring iconic painting The historic mural on The Brig building at 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd. is...

Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter

September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021

LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...

LAFD crews put out a Venice fire Monday. Photo: Citizen App.
LAFD Put Out Venice House Fire

September 20, 2021

September 20, 2021

No injuries reported in Monday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews put out a house fire that broke out...

