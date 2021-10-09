The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market for $4 million dollars in the city of Venice as reported by Realtor.com. Warren Wolff Wagner of W3 Architects designed and built the home for himself and his spouse, artist Blue McWright. It’s actually two buildings, built one on top of the other. The bottom is a two bedroom living space. Wagner’s architecture firm was also housed in the bottom building and the second building was added as an art studio space for his wife’s work, so they are indeed two separate structures. The buildings have thick block walls and custom steel doors along with a passive solar water system. There is also a separate two bedroom bungalow at the back of the property.
McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market
LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals
October 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...
Buscaino Seeks To Ban Bike Chop Shops
October 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
“Thieves have little or no fear of repercussions of this activity,” Councilmember says By Dolores Quintana A Los Angeles lawmaker...
Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle
October 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident By Sam Catanzaro A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of...
Fallen Veterans Outside the West LA VA
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
After the second homicide in six months on “Veterans Row” in Brentwood the community and homeless veterans are seeking answers....
Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave: YO! Venice Show – October 4, 2021
October 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Suspected Shooter Homeless in Encampment Altercation Near Electric Ave * U.S...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law
October 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...
Six-Story Development Underway in Palms
October 4, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...
Playa Vista Shooting Caught on Video
October 1, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD investigating September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop Venice-area detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information...
Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance
September 30, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...
LA County DA to Dismiss Nearly 60,000 Cannabis Convictions
September 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
In total, nearly 125,000 cannabis cases are being dismissed in Los Angeles County By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County District...
NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021
September 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts *...
LAPD Arrest Venice Shooting Suspect
September 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
36-year-old man arrested in connection to September 21 incident By Chad Winthrop The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Pacific Area...
Brig Mural Getting Restored
September 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Original muralist Art Mortimer restoring iconic painting The historic mural on The Brig building at 1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd. is...
Recall Bonin Leader’s Home Vandalized After Address Posted on Twitter
September 21, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD investigating September 16 incident By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Katrina Schmitt, one of the leaders of the Recall...
LAFD Put Out Venice House Fire
September 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
No injuries reported in Monday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews put out a house fire that broke out...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market
The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market for $4 million dollars in the city of Venice as...Read more
POPULAR
Six-Story Development Underway in Palms
Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...Read more