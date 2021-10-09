McRight/Wagner Venice Home and Studio on the Market

The McRight/Wagner home and studio is now on the market for $4 million dollars in the city of Venice as reported by Realtor.com. Warren Wolff Wagner of W3 Architects designed and built the home for himself and his spouse, artist Blue McWright. It’s actually two buildings, built one on top of the other. The bottom is a two bedroom living space. Wagner’s architecture firm was also housed in the bottom building and the second building was added as an art studio space for his wife’s work, so they are indeed two separate structures. The buildings have thick block walls and custom steel doors along with a passive solar water system. There is also a separate two bedroom bungalow at the back of the property.