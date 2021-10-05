October 5, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Cannabis found in a vehicle involved in a recent crash in Playa del Rey. Photo: California Highway Patrol.

Person Faces Charges After 37 Pounds of Marijuana Found in Crashed Vehicle

California Highway Patrol investigating September 26 incident 

By Sam Catanzaro

A suspect faces charges after officers found 37 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle involved in a Playa del Rey crash. 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision–which involved multiple vehicles–occurred around 12 a.m. Monday, September 26 on the 90 Freeway near Culver Boulevard.

The CHP says paramedics responded to the scene and transported two people with minor injuries to local hospitals for treatment.

As CHP officers were investigating the collision, one of the individuals from the vehicles involved fled the scene on foot after giving CHP officers a statement. 

CHP officers took inventory of the vehicle before it was towed discovered 37 pounds of cannabis inside one of the cars.

The individual connected to that vehicle will face charges for possession for sales and transportation of cannabis, according to the CHP.

