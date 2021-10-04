Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring. Video brought to you by Canyon Club.
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
Market Report: Artichokes Have My Heart
September 29, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Learn how to cook an artichoke in 3 easy steps. Video brought to you by the LA Marathon.
Normalize Kindness at La La Land Kind Cafe
September 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
La La La Land Kind Cafe focuses on hiring and mentoring foster youth who have aged out of the foster...
Does the Playground at Palisades Recreation Center Need a Remodel?
The playground at Palisades Recreation Center is almost 30 years old and currently not ADA compliant for children with disabilities...
Canstruction Fights Hunger Through Art
International hunger relief fundraiser Canstruction makes an appearance at the Westfield Century City mall and we have the highlights. Video...
NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts: YO! Venice Show – September 27, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * NBA Could Bring Pro Outdoor Games To Venice Beach Courts *...
Local Artist Calls for Public Support to Save Environmental Art Installation from Destruction
“Twilight and Yearning” an environmental art installation by sculptor Manfred Müller has sat under the pier for over 20 years...
New Protected Bike Lanes on Ocean Ave Working As Intended?
The Ocean Avenue project by the City of Santa Monica installed the first protected bicycle intersections in Santa Monica hear...
Local Legends Team Up To Create a Unique Breakfast Brew
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Brew Works and GroundWork Coffee have teamed up to create a Golden Mocha Coffee Porter, hear from the...
Market Report: Okra The Misunderstood Veggie
September 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Okra is one yummy veggie and I didn’t know about it until now! Today we learn how to cook Okra...
Emergency Preparedness For Pets
September is National Preparedness Month and today we learn how to prep your home and animals in case of an...
Westside Vehicle Theft Targets Specific Make and Model
The past month showed a spike in vehicle theft of Kia and Hyundai on the Westside. Learn more in this...
Weekly Skate Meetup Cultivates an Inclusive Community
L.A Skate Hunnies was born during the pandemic as a way to connect with others through exercise, in just over...
Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean Up: YO! Venice Show – September 20, 2021
September 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Volunteers Clear Over 5,000 Pounds Of Trash During Saturdays Beach Clean...
The Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project Has Been Approved
September 20, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has approved the Marvin Braude Beach Trail Gap Closure Project to widen and...
Market Report: Shishitos Without the Spice?
September 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Padron Peppers are a great alternative to traditional Shishito peppers and today we learn how to prepare these tasty peppers...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
TwoFoldTutoring Provides Peer To Peer Learning This Fall
Palisades High School seniors Noah Zaret and Dylan Walsh have created the student focused peer to peer tutoring company TwoFoldTutoring....Read more
POPULAR
Westside Neighborhood Councils Call for Action on Anti-Camping Ordinance
WRAC Board passes two motions related to camping in public areas By Dolores Quintana The Westside Regional Alliance of Councils...Read more