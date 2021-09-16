September 17, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Man Arrested for Shooting at Family’s Vehicle Following Mar Vista Collision

LAPD arrest Victor Manuel Espino

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have arrested a man for shooting at a family following a hit-and-run traffic collision in Mar Vista. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on September 3 around 7:25 p.m., a family of three was driving westbound on Venice Boulevard near Sawtelle Avenue when a black Toyota Tacoma rear-ended the family’s vehicle. The driver failed to stop, identify themselves and render aid, as required by law, and the family followed the Tacoma to the 3700 block of Coolidge Avenue. 

“At this point, the Tacoma made a U-turn and the passenger pointed a revolver out of the passenger window and fired two rounds at the family’s vehicle,” the LAPD said in a news release.” 

The Tacoma then sped off northbound on Coolidge Avenue, according to police. 

LAPD Pacific Division Detectives located video footage that led to identifying Victor Manuel Espino, 22, as a suspect. Patrol officers located and arrested Espino.

“A follow-up was conducted at Espino’s home where officers recovered a .357 magnum revolver believed to have been used in the shooting,” the LAPD said. 

This week the LAPD submitted this case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review and felony filing consideration. 

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center, police arrested Espino on September 11 and then released him on September 15. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.

in Crime, News, Transportation
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Man Arrest Made in Connection to Venice Boardwalk Shooting

September 16, 2021

Read more
September 16, 2021

New York man arrested as a suspect in September 8 shooting By Sam Catanzaro Police arrested a New York man...

A beached Bertram 31 yacht on Venice Beach Wednesday morning. Photos: LA County Lifeguards.
News

30-Foot Yacht Washes Ashore on Venice Beach Amid Large Swell

September 15, 2021

Read more
September 15, 2021

No injuries reported in Tuesday night incident  By Sam Catanzaro A small yacht washed ashore on Venice Beach this week...
News, Video

Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and...

Wendy Galdamez Palma (top left) and her family. Photo: GoFundMe
Crime, News

Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
News, Video

Larry Elder Assaulted by Egg Throwers While Visiting Venice: YO! Venice Show – September 13, 2021

September 13, 2021

Read more
September 13, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Beach Boardwalk Clear of Encampments, Will It Stay That Way?...
News

LAPD Release Video of Vehicle Sought in Fatal Venice Hit and Run

September 9, 2021

Read more
September 9, 2021

August 20 incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police have released footage of a vehicle wanted in connection to...
News, Video

LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery On Venice Boardwalk Under Investigation * LAPD Seeks Public...

George W. Bush. Photo: Courtesy Distinguished Speaker Series.
News

Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers

September 7, 2021

Read more
September 7, 2021

Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
News

Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program

September 5, 2021

Read more
September 5, 2021

Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
News

Homeless Man Breaches LAX Security and Boards Plane

September 2, 2021

Read more
September 2, 2021

31-year-old Matthew Maine arrested by police in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man was arrested over...
News, Video

Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

Read more
August 30, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping...

Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger)
News

Plant-Based Burger Spot Opening Venice Location

August 26, 2021

Read more
August 26, 2021

Honeybee Burger set to open Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Kerry Slater A popular vegan burger restaurant is set to open...

Roland Morrow. Photo: LAPD
News

Venice Serial Vandal Arrested

August 24, 2021

Read more
August 24, 2021

Roland Morrow arrested for series of vandalisms last weekend By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of a...
News, Video

Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Read more
August 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...

Photo: Getty
News

Teenager on Venice Boardwalk Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose

August 23, 2021

Read more
August 23, 2021

LAPD investigating Saturday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro A teenager died from a suspected drug overdose on the Venice Beach...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR