As Santa Monica College returns for the fall semester new protocols are in place, learn about campus capacity, vaccine and mask mandates, and what to expect when visiting campus in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Vaccine and Mask Mandates for Santa Monica College In-Person Classes this Fall
Heroes Golf Course Supports Veterans Through Play
September 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Heroes Golf Course is Dedicated to Helping Veterans Recover from Illness and Successfully Assimilate Back into Society all while providing...
Students Helping Students Level Up Their Education Resources
September 14, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Level Up LA is a Westside based organization started by high school students at Pali High to help provide essential...
Mother Cradling 3-Year-Old Killed in Playa Del Rey Hit-and-Run
September 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD searching for suspect in connection to Saturday night incident By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a suspect wanted...
Crossing Guard Talks Street Safety as Students Return to Classes
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As students begin the fall semester Safer Routes to School is improving school crosswalks and providing important information for parents...
Larry Elder Assaulted by Egg Throwers While Visiting Venice: YO! Venice Show – September 13, 2021
September 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Beach Boardwalk Clear of Encampments, Will It Stay That Way?...
LAPD Release Video of Vehicle Sought in Fatal Venice Hit and Run
September 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
August 20 incident remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro Police have released footage of a vehicle wanted in connection to...
Clear the Shelters Pet Adoption Event Happening Now!
September 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
NBC4’s Clear The Shelters Pet Adoption and Donation Drive is happening now through September 19th. Participating shelters are offering reduced...
Market Report: Nutrition and Flavor Packed Inside An Unusual Fruit
September 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Passion fruit is a versatile tropical addition for your next smoothie, cocktail, or breakfast treat. Today we learn from the...
LAPD Seeks Public Help To Find Missing Person Elijah Kirkland-Andrews: YO! Venice Show – September 7, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Armed Robbery On Venice Boardwalk Under Investigation * LAPD Seeks Public...
Distinguished Speaker Series Expands to Long Beach, Celebrates 24 Years of Candid, Relaxed Evenings With Renowned Changemakers
September 7, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Series features Former President George W. Bush in September, 24 years after his mother and former First Lady of the...
Westside Local Becomes LAPD’s New Senior Lead Officer
Westside local and LAPD’s new Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin chats about his life growing up in Venice, his approach...
Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Through the Power of Work
The Little Market is a mission driven nonprofit organization with the fundamental belief that every person deserves a safe job,...
Reimagine Everyday Materials Into Works of Art at ReDiscover’s Fall Camps
ReDiscover Center is now offering Fall programs focused on education and creative expression within schools and at their 2,500 sf...
Local Hoopers Rejoice As Venice Basketball League Returns
September 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Basketball League is officially back on the courts after nearly 2 years of closure. Nick Ansom joins us...
Auditions Open for HVS Conservatory’s Inaugural Vocal Program
September 5, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
Hollywood Vocal Studios and Adreana Gonzalez are proud to announce the founding of Hollywood Vocal Studios (HVS) Conservatory—a post-secondary school...
