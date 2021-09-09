LAPD Release Video of Vehicle Sought in Fatal Venice Hit and Run

August 20 incident remains under investigation

By Sam Catanzaro

Police have released footage of a vehicle wanted in connection to a recent Venice hit and run that killed a bicyclist.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident took place on Friday, August 20 around 3:05 a.m.

“A female bicyclist riding in circles in the middle of the intersection at Pacific Avenue and Rose Avenue was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Pacific Avenue. The vehicle continued northbound on Pacific Avenue without stopping and identifying themselves or rendering aid as required by law,” the LAPD wrote in a press release.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the bicyclist to a local area hospital where she passed away.

The hit-and-run vehicle is described by police as a black, large-sized SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Suburban.

“It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision,” the LAPD said.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released at this time pending notification to the next of kin.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Officer R. Yoshioka, Serial No. 36027 with West Traffic Detectives at 213-473-0236 or West Traffic Detectives Desk at 213-473-0234. When calling please reference LAPD report number: 21-14-16923. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.