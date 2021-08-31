ReDiscover Center is helping develop children’s creativity through hands-on making with sustainable materials. Learn more in this video brought to you by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
ReDiscover Your Creativity Through Sustainability
Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping...
Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners
The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing
The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...
Voting Locations on the Westside
August 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...
Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?
Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th....
State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge
$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Market Report: Where do New Grape Varieties Come From?
August 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Murray Farms to learn all about new varieties of grapes that could be coming to a market...
Edify TV: Vaccine Mandates Coming for LA?
Today we hit the streets of the Westside and ask locals their thoughts on potential rules requiring vaccines for certain...
Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid-19 Outbreak In L.A: YO! Venice Show – August 17, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Venice Homeless Shelter Has Largest Covid 19 Outbreak In L.A *...
Local Bakery Hosts Live Music on Sawtelle Blvd
New date night idea? Local bakery B Sweet hosts a free live music event on Sawtelle Blvd every week, tune...
How to Cook Squash Blossoms A Farm to Table Tutorial: Market Report
August 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today we take a culinary journey from the market to the kitchen with a fun recipe and even better experience...
Plant-Based Burger Spot Opening Venice Location
Honeybee Burger set to open Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Kerry Slater A popular vegan burger restaurant is set to open...Read more