August 31, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping Site
* Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College

in News, Venice Beach News, video
video

Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners

August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
video

Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing

August 30, 2021

August 30, 2021

The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...

Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger)
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Plant-Based Burger Spot Opening Venice Location

August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021

Honeybee Burger set to open Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Kerry Slater A popular vegan burger restaurant is set to open...
video

Voting Locations on the Westside

August 26, 2021

August 26, 2021

The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Food & Drink, video

Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica

August 25, 2021

August 25, 2021

Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...

Roland Morrow. Photo: LAPD
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Venice Serial Vandal Arrested

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

Roland Morrow arrested for series of vandalisms last weekend By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of a...
video

Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th....
video

State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
video, Westside Wellness

Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown

August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021

A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
News, Venice Beach News, video

Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...

Photo: Getty
News, Venice Beach News

Teenager on Venice Boardwalk Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

LAPD investigating Saturday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro A teenager died from a suspected drug overdose on the Venice Beach...
video

Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern

August 23, 2021

August 23, 2021

Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Bicyclist Killed in Venice After Getting Hit by SUV

August 20, 2021

August 20, 2021

LAPD investigating Friday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A bicyclist was killed after getting hit by an SUV in an...

Asparagus pizza with sunny egg at Gjelina. Photo: Gjelina (Facebook).
Featured, News, Venice Beach Health, Venice Beach News

Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars

August 19, 2021

August 19, 2021

Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...

Footage from a helicopter's camera monitor showing LAFD crews rescuing a construction worker who fell into a hole in Mar Vista Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Construction Worker Injured After Falling Into 14-Foot Hole

August 18, 2021

August 18, 2021

Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...

