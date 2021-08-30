Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Marina Del Rey Boat Launch In Consideration As Potential Homeless Camping Site
* Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space
Sneakertopia Opens 18,000 Sq Foot Art And Retail Space : YO! Venice Show – August 30, 2021
Muscle Beach Receives $500,000 From L.A. Park Commissioners
August 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners has granted the iconic Muscle Beach with $500,000 learn what they plan...
Will Rogers State Beach Deemed ‘Infeasible’ for Temporary Housing
August 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The City Administrative Office has deemed the parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach “infeasible” for use as a tiny...
Plant-Based Burger Spot Opening Venice Location
August 26, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Honeybee Burger set to open Lincoln Boulevard restaurant By Kerry Slater A popular vegan burger restaurant is set to open...
Voting Locations on the Westside
August 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The upcoming September and November elections will be offering Voters in-person, mail-in, and advanced voting options, find out where to...
Free Donuts Opening Day at Randy’s Donuts in Santa Monica
August 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Randy’s Donuts is set to open August 31st and will offer customers free donuts opening day! Hear what locals have...
Venice Serial Vandal Arrested
August 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Roland Morrow arrested for series of vandalisms last weekend By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of a...
Ready for a Virtual Scavenger Hunt?
Join the free Santa Monica Marble Hunt, the first AR scavenger Hunt in Santa Monica happening now through September 9th....
State Funding Approved for Potrero Canyon Pedestrian Bridge
$11 million dollars to be provided by the State for building the pedestrian bridge over the Pacific Coast Highway connecting...
Dog Agility Park and Picnic Area Coming to Downtown
A Big Blue Bus representative outlines how BBB is creatively changing one of their bus stop areas into a community...
Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage: YO! Venice Show – August 23, 2021
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Blood Drive This Tuesday to Help Lessen Nationwide Blood Shortage *...
Teenager on Venice Boardwalk Dies From Suspected Drug Overdose
August 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD investigating Saturday afternoon incident By Sam Catanzaro A teenager died from a suspected drug overdose on the Venice Beach...
Severe Blood Shortage Across L.A. Cause For Concern
August 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Blood shortages in hospitals across Los Angeles and the country are cause for concern. Learn all about donating today in...
Bicyclist Killed in Venice After Getting Hit by SUV
August 20, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
LAPD investigating Friday morning incident By Chad Winthrop A bicyclist was killed after getting hit by an SUV in an...
Venice Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Prestigious guide returning to California next month By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide is returning to California next month after...
Construction Worker Injured After Falling Into 14-Foot Hole
August 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Worker in fair condition following Wednesday incident in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro A Mar Vista construction worker was injured...
