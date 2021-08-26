August 26, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook (@honeybeeburger)

Plant-Based Burger Spot Opening Venice Location

Honeybee Burger set to open Lincoln Boulevard restaurant

By Kerry Slater

A popular vegan burger restaurant is set to open a location in Venice.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, Honeybee Burger is in the process of opening a location at 320 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. An opening date for location has not yet been set.

Honeybee Burger first opened in 2019 in Los Feliz before moving the location to Fairfax amid the pandemic. Since then it opened a location at The Colony in West Los Angeles.

The restaurant’s flagship item, the Honeybee Burger, was voted the best vegan burger in Los Angeles by VegNews. The burgers are made with with either Impossible or Beyond meat patties.

Other menu options include a vegan crispy chicken sandwich, kelp-based burger, vegan breakfast sandwich and vegan breakfast burrito. In addition, oat milk shakes and fries are available as well.

“Every element of our menu, from our classic cheese burger to our soft serve cones, is made with extraordinary plant based ingredients. Plant. Based. Always. Forever,” reads the restaurant’s website. “We think our customers want and deserve the best plant-based meat alternatives out there! So instead of offering either Beyond or Impossible, we offer you both! And don’t be surprised if we come up with another great option for you!”

